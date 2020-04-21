Running Out Of Things To Bake? Here's How To Make ANZAC Biscuits

Self isolation might have you baking more than usual.

And if you're running out of recipes to make, there's never been a better time to give the traditional ANZAC Biscuit a crack.

This Saturday 25 April is ANZAC Day which calls for a batch of bikkies. If you're looking for a recipe to follow, look no further than Miguel Maestre's.

Miguel previously baked them with the help of New Zealand's military during an episode of 'The Living Room' so if anyone has the experience, its him.

"It's actually a really simple recipe to make," Miguel said at the time. "They're super easy and super tasty."

If you'd like to make a vegan version, all you need to do is substitute the butter with the same amount of coconut oil.

Here's how to do it:

Miguel's ANZAC Biscuits

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

150g butter

½ cup golden syrup

1 ½ tsp baking soda

2 tbs hot water

100g caster sugar

100g desiccated coconut

100g plain flour

100g rolled oats

Steps:

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line baking trays with baking paper. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the golden syrup and stir until combined. Combine the baking soda and water and stir into the butter mixture. Remove from heat. Add the sugar, coconut, flour and oats, combine. Roll small even size balls from the mixture, place onto the baking trays leaving a small gap between each. Using the back of a slightly wet spoon, squash to flatten the biscuits. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool. Serve.

Featured image: Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au