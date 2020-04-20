Just A Bunch Of Isolation Baking Fails That’ll Make You Feel Better About Life

Many of us are baking more than we ever have been before thanks to self isolation.

And whether it's to keep the kids entertained or satisfy our own afternoon cravings, there is no doubt baking is back in a big way.

Aside from seeing your family and friends in the kitchen more on social media, the proof is also in the pudding so to speak when it comes to our spending habits.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci noted that one of the highest growth categories for the supermarket in the last few weeks has been cake mixes.

"A lot more kids are baking and as we all spend more time at home," he said.

But for some, baking during isolation hasn't been all its cracked up to be. From forgetting to add ingredients to overdone and under cooked attempts, we've pretty much seen every baking fail man kind has to offer.

So if you're baking attempt didn't turn out the way you expected? May these poor excuses for 'baking' make you feel a little better:

'This flour belongs in the trash.'

'My cinnamon buns melted!'

'Never expected a Jacinda Ardern baking fail but here we are.'

'I set the oven for pizza instead of bread.'

'I thought I did everything right.'

'I think I'll just buy my bread in future.'

'It looked pretty until I cut into it.'

'Honeycomb fail is taking over.'

'The tin of pears said best before 2016.'

'I used normal yeast instead of pizza yeast.'

'I think we over-mixed the dough.'

'It was too late.'

'The macaroons didn't really turn out.'

'They're cookie puddles.'

''Twas supposed to be lighthouse shaped.'

'My last pie ever.'

'The cake pan may have been too small.'

'My yeast had expired.'

'Are they supposed to escape from the pan?'

'They were supposed to be smiley faces'

'Nailed the COVID-19 molecule.'

