Two MasterChef Mums On How To Tackle A Fussy Eater, From Toddlers To Teens

Dani Venn and Tracy Collins have mastered the art of sneaking nutrition into their families' dinners.

The MasterChef: Back To Win contestants have learnt how to keep their cool in the kitchen, even with judges breathing down their necks and celebrity chefs screaming orders.

But scrambling a meal together in front of a hungry, house-bound family? Nothing quite prepares you for that.

While the two mums watch their MasterChef journeys play out on the tele, they're isolated at home and tasked with the real pressure test -- parenting through the pandemic.

Dani and Tracy are prioritising their families' health in these difficult times, even if that means getting a little sneaky in the kitchen.

As a mum of young children, Dani understands how tricky it can be to encourage your kids to eat well, especially if they're fussy with their food. She and husband Chris Burgess share two little ones, daughter Harlow (five), and son Oscar (two).

Dani said she had her kids trying a range of different foods from a young age, to get them used to the taste -- but to get them loving veggies, she had to add a little something special.

"I always try to put seasoning and a little bit of healthy fats on vegetables that are cooked, like butter or olive oil," she told 10 daily.

"Because that way, they start to love broccoli and carrots -- the kind of things that may have traditionally been a bit harder for kids to start eating."

She believes it's important to be persistent with kids, and avoid giving in too early.

With young kids, don't worry if it's something they spit out. I think it takes 10 to 15 tries for a kid to try something and like it.

"For kids that are a little bit older, I think everyone tries to sneak veggies into things. Make sure you chop veggies up really finely or grate them up and put them into sauces, especially pasta sauces."

For Dani, her kids are suckers for smoothies.

"My little boy won't have spinach for instance, but if I put it into a green smoothie he'll drink it happily because it's made with banana and mango," she said.

Dani's kitchen tricks may work a treat for young kids, but when it comes to teenagers, you can't pull the wool over their eyes. They need to understand what they're eating, but there is a way to lead them in the right direction.

Tracy has three teenagers -- two boys and a girl. She describes her sons as "growing boys," and they're eating her out of house and home.

"Our challenge has been balancing it out so they're not just eating pure carbs," she told 10 daily with a laugh.

According to Tracy, allowing your teens to feel a sense of ownership while cooking is the easiest way to teach them healthy eating practices.

Kids need to feel like they've got control or ownership over what they're eating.

As a passionate home cook, the mum-of-three has had her kids in the kitchen since they were young. But she does understand that for many families, isolation has given them a rare opportunity to teach teens to cook.

She recommends the kind of dishes that allow for some variance from plate to plate.

"Get them to compile their own plates. Like skewers -- everyone can chop up a vegetable, and then they put together their own skewers."

She continued, "then when they cook them, they feel like they have ownership of what they like on their skewer."

Tracy believes that it is still a parent's job to point their teens towards vegetables, but it's okay for them to avoid the thing they don't like.

If kids are involved in the process, if they have ownership and it's not too hard, they will feel a sense of achievement and enjoyment and respect. It's great!

Take it from these MasterChef mums, there's no better time to get your kids in the kitchen and trying new things for the first time.

The good habits they learn now could stay with them for the rest of their lives.

