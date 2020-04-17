The Vanilla Slice Jaffle Is Here To Up Your Isolation Snacking

There are few snacks superior to a jaffle but we might have just found a way to make them even better.

And if you've found yourself snacking more than usual during self isolation, it might as well be something good, right? If you're a fan of a traditional cheese jaffle, your old favourite might be about to get replaced.

Let us introduce: the vanilla slice jaffle. The perfect hybrid between your two predominant high school food groups (sweets and toasties).

The hack was shared in the Aldi Mums Facebook group by a woman named An and she might have just become our new hero.

"Made these custard puffs from a second hand Aldi sandwich maker with good result," An said.

"Perfectly fits a whole puff pastry sheet with no waste or fluffing about with circles."

Homes READ MORE 'I'm Converted': Rose Adam's Genius Tip For Isolation Meal Prep If You Live Alone MasterChef's Rose Adam has saved me dozens of trips to the grocery store, and probably spared me a few kilos as well.

All you need is instant pudding mix, thickened cream, milk and puff pastry sheets.

"Beat Cottee’s instant pudding mix, 100ml thickened cream and 300ml milk (this ratio is only because I didn’t have enough cream but usually I believe people use the opposite ratio). With thickened cream, the custard will be thick!" An explained.

Cut puff pastry into quarters, fill with a tablespoon custard then another puff pastry layer on top.

"Close and cook for five minutes. You can turn the machine around if you want to make sure the other side gets touched."

And there you have it, the ultimate self isolation snack.

Fans were quick to comment, stating they would be trying the vanilla slice jaffle out for themselves.

"Thanks going to try this have instant pudding mix in cupboard and wondered what can use for," one wrote.

"Perfect thing to satisfy my midnight cravings -- going to make them now," added another.

Just please, leave some instant pudding mix on the shelves for us.

Featured image: Facebook

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au