'I'm Converted': Rose Adam's Genius Tip For Isolation Meal Prep If You Live Alone

MasterChef's Rose Adam has saved me dozens of trips to the grocery store, and probably spared me a few kilos as well.

When you live alone through a global health pandemic, you find yourself constantly fielding questions from well-meaning friends and family.

They want to know that you’re keeping busy, keeping occupied, not allowing the thick abyss that is loneliness to wrap you in its talons, etc etc…

What they fail to ask, however, is how your freezer is doing. Because cooking for one is bloody difficult. And it’s only been made worse by the pandemic.

Someone who knows the pangs of solo cooking well is Rose Adam.

The MasterChef: Back To Win contestant first appeared on the show in 2015, and has returned to once again delight the judges with her fabulous Middle Eastern feasts.

Rose loves nothing more than feeding her loved ones and her customers. But she, like me, is a solo dweller. And when she’s not busy offering Gordon Ramsay a job at her Adelaide cafe, she’s mastering the art of cooking for one.

I jumped on the phone with Rose to air my grievances about pandemic-friendly recipes rarely catering for one person. And she gave me a genius piece of advice.

“You need to freeze produce, as opposed to meals you’ll probably forget about and not eat again,” she said.

I know for me, I have been buying veggies, chopping them up, portioning them up, then chucking them in the freezer. Then when I want to eat, I’ll just grab a bag and start cooking with it.

“That’s a really good way to do it because you’re only making food for that one portion.”

Homes READ MORE The Freezer Hacks That'll Help You In Self Isolation, According to MasterChef Contestants When it comes to stocking up your freezer, the MasterChef contestants know it's all about working smarter, not harder.

When you follow standard recipes, you’ll always have an overwhelming surplus of leftovers. I know this sounds all well and good, but even the most delicious lasagna loses its appeal after the fourth night in a row.

By preparing produce rather than whole meals, you’re not only cutting your prep time in half, you’re also minimising trips to the supermarket.

I think what’s really important at this time is not to panic buy stuff. If you have some really good spices in your pantry, you can make so many different combinations of meals with them.

Food READ MORE How Panic Buying Has Turned Our Pantries Into MasterChef Mystery Boxes The simple act of preparing dinner has become a task of reality television proportions.

Basking in Rose’s wisdom, I gave her veggie prep hack a shot. And now I’m completely converted. But even beyond helping me control portions and minimise food waste, there was one benefit to this trick that really took me by surprise -- it was practically meditation!

Take one quick glance across Instagram and it will appear that everyone in the country is stress baking right now. I too have been up to my elbows in sourdough and banana bread.

But I’ve found I’ve been able to replace my dough kneading addiction with carrot chopping. Before I was baking just to tame boredom, now I’m doing something just as enjoyably mindless, but a whole lot healthier and more strategic.

I went into self isolation a pretty rubbish cook. But maybe, with the help of Rose Adam, I may come out of it quite the MasterChef.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.