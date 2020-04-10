This Website Generates Cocktail Recipes Out Of Whatever You Have In Your Cupboard

So you've got nothing but a splash of vodka, a couple of easter eggs, and some salt? Well, you're in luck.

As we continue to eat and drink our way through the pandemic, Aussies are finding new ways to be resourceful with what's already in our pantries.

While cracking open the can of creamed corn you bought in 1996 doesn't sound particularly appetising, there is one way to put your cupboard contents to very, very good use.

Make Me A Cocktail is a website that generates hundreds of cocktail recipes out of everything you already own. It's genius, it's pragmatic, and it's about to become your isolation bestie.

All you need to do is go to the 'My Bar' section of the website. There, it will ask you to type in every type of alcohol you own. Obviously liqueurs and spirits are going to give you the most options at the end. But don't dismiss your wines and beers, either.

Now comes the fun part -- input absolutely every edible thing you have in your home. We're talking chocolates, fruits, sauces, spices, everything!

Maybe they can't make a delicious cocktail out of a can of tuna and baked beans? Maybe they can? Who knows, you just have to type it in and try.

Once you've filled your bar, the website then generates every single cocktail you can make with the ingredients you already own. The recipes provide exact measurements and helpful tips.

With a little bit of guidance, you can wrap your lips around a unique and delicious cocktail in a matter of minutes, all while cutting down your grocery trips.

Bottoms up, your Quarantini is ready for you.

