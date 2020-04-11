The Freezer Hacks That'll Help You In Self Isolation, According to MasterChef Contestants

When it comes to stocking up your freezer, the MasterChef contestants know it's all about working smarter, not harder.

As Aussies try to minimise their grocery store visits, we're all looking for easy, effective ways to get longevity out of our food.

Prior to the pandemic, who would have thought that the humble freezer would ever be considered a whizbang kitchen must-have? Unlike a flashy NutriBullet or trendy air fryer, the freezer is a mainstay. But only now are we beginning to really rely on it.

Homes READ MORE The 'Game Changing' Hack That Keeps Avocados Fresh For Months One woman has discovered a delightfully simple way to restore avocados back to their original glory, even after four long months.

As home cook extraordinaires, the MasterChef: Back To Win contestants know the perils of deciphering what can and can't be frozen. So to give us all a hand, they've dished up their very best freezer hacks to help us cook our way through isolation.

Any gym junkie or savvy parent will tell you that while meal prep may seem like a good idea at the time, sometimes you're simply not in the mood for whatever food you've assigned yourself.

That's why season seven's Rose Adams is very tactical when deciding what to freeze. She recommends that instead of freezing whole meals, you instead freeze your prepped produce. By doing that, your options are a whole lot more flexible.

"You buy your veggies, you prep them up, you get them ready for whatever kind of meal you want to make then you pack those away," Rose told 10 daily.

That way, you're freezing produce as opposed to meals you'll probably forget about and not eat again.

This is also a great option for those who live alone or don't have large households and families. By freezing uncooked produce, you can pick out whatever you need for that serving and whip up a meal that tastes just as fresh once you serve it up.

Season three's Dani Venn is also a big fan of the freezer, and relies on it to prepare meals and snacks for her two young children. "I love the freezer, it's my best friend!" Dani told 10 daily.

I feel like as soon as you have kids, your freezer becomes prime real estate.

"I love freezing seasonal fruit. For instance, strawberries are in season until the end of the month and going for really good prices. It's all about making the most of that."

Dani says that frozen fruit can be passed off as a snack your kids will love if you prepare it right. "I make a 'nice' cream, you just blend strawberries and banana together. You can make a thick, luscious ice cream with just two ingredients!"

For season six's Tracy Collins, living in coronavirus hot spot, The Barossa Valley has meant that leaving the house is an even bigger no-no than it is for the rest of the country. So the freezer has become her saving grace.

She recommends using your additional free time to whip up really delicious condiments that you can keep in the freezer and pull out whenever you need to add a little something special to your meals.

"Because I'm always buying whole chooks, I'm always making chicken stock. But one of the best things to be able to do is make a really good pasta sauce," she told 10 daily.

Food READ MORE How Panic Buying Has Turned Our Pantries Into MasterChef Mystery Boxes The simple act of preparing dinner has become a task of reality television proportions.

"Cook up your tomatoes with onions, carrots, celery, garlic and a really finely diced zucchini. Cook that down, freeze it with a bit of chicken stock in there.

Now you've got that in the freezer, you can use it as a pasta sauce. You can cook some chicken thighs in it. You can use it for your lasagne.... You can use it as a base for so much.

Like Dani said, your freezer is prime real estate right now. So the next time you plan your grocery shop, keep in mind some of these MasterChef hacks to help you prep smarter and get more bang for your buck.

MasterChef: Back To Win Premieres On Easter Monday, April 13 at 7.30 pm. Only On 10 and WIN Network.