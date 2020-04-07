Need A Chocolate Fix? Meet The Two-Minute Mug Cake Hack
With just a mug and a couple of ingredients, you've got yourself a decadent dessert -- minus the mess.
A couple of weeks into isolation, it seems like absolutely everybody has caught the baking bug. It's sourdough central, banana bread galore!
But if you're looking for a quick chocolate fix or something the kids can help out with, a mug cake is exactly what you need.
The baking hack can be made with minimal mess and maximum deliciousness. All you need is a mug, some cake mix, eggs, milk and oil.
Even better, you don't even need to fire up the oven, simply stick it in the microwave for two minutes and you've got a gooey, scrumptious serving for one.
Check out the recipe below, then watch the video above. In a matter of minutes, you'll wrap your hands around the perfect cake to soothe you through your winter in isolation.
Chocolate Mug Cake
Ingredients
- 2 cups of chocolate cake mix
- 1/4 cup of milk
- 1/2 an egg
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
Preparation
- Combine all ingredients in a mug until smooth.
- Microwave mug for two minutes. Ensure the mixture doesn't bubble over.
- Wait for mug to cool then top with icing sugar.
- Dig in! It's that simple.
The dessert tastes best when served while still warm. Be careful not to overcook it, the oozing, fudgey centre is the best bit.
Featured Image: 10 daily
