Need A Chocolate Fix? Meet The Two-Minute Mug Cake Hack

With just a mug and a couple of ingredients, you've got yourself a decadent dessert -- minus the mess.

A couple of weeks into isolation, it seems like absolutely everybody has caught the baking bug. It's sourdough central, banana bread galore!

But if you're looking for a quick chocolate fix or something the kids can help out with, a mug cake is exactly what you need.

The baking hack can be made with minimal mess and maximum deliciousness. All you need is a mug, some cake mix, eggs, milk and oil.

Even better, you don't even need to fire up the oven, simply stick it in the microwave for two minutes and you've got a gooey, scrumptious serving for one.

Check out the recipe below, then watch the video above. In a matter of minutes, you'll wrap your hands around the perfect cake to soothe you through your winter in isolation.

Chocolate Mug Cake

Ingredients

2 cups of chocolate cake mix

1/4 cup of milk

1/2 an egg

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a mug until smooth. Microwave mug for two minutes. Ensure the mixture doesn't bubble over. Wait for mug to cool then top with icing sugar. Dig in! It's that simple.

The dessert tastes best when served while still warm. Be careful not to overcook it, the oozing, fudgey centre is the best bit.

