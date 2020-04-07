How Panic Buying Has Turned Our Pantries Into MasterChef Mystery Boxes

The simple act of preparing dinner has become a task of reality television proportions.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent panic buying craze has turned us from ordinary Aussies just trying to whip up a meal, into the frantic contestants of a high-pressure show.

It's now a race against the clock to get in and out of the supermarket. And when we finally get back to our kitchens, we're rummaging together a hearty meal using whatever small (and sometimes strange) options already in our pantries.

Given what we're dealing with, there really couldn't be a better time for MasterChef to return to our screens. Because it feels like our lives are turning into our very own mystery box challenges, night after night.

The Mystery Box challenge is a fan-favourite, and really puts MasterChef contestants through their paces. Given only a small selection of ingredients, the home cooks have to throw together a delicious and creative meal.

Sound familiar? 10 daily spoke to contestants of MasterChef: Back To Win to get their tips on how to be resourceful using what's in our pantries, and how we can use our time in isolation to sharpen up our cooking skills.

Tracy Collins, who first appeared on the show in 2014, said her experience on MasterChef completely changed the way she cooks.

"I was certainly going into MasterChef the first time cooking by recipes. And after MasterChef, I just threw recipes out the window. I think that’s been a real blessing, to go back in the kitchen learn to cook from what I’ve got excess of," she said.

Rather than getting overwhelmed by it, pick two or three things out of your pantry to use up. The great thing is, it’s not only sustainable, it’s economical!

If you approach cooking through the pandemic with the mentality that it's your very own mystery box challenge, you may even come out the other end an efficient, money-saving whiz in the kitchen.

To give you some guidance, we asked the contestants for their go-to isolation recipes. Not only are they freezer-friendly, they also avoid any ingredients that currently have purchase limits attached to them, such as pasta, flour, rice and eggs.

Whole Chicken

Tracy suggests that now is as good a time as any to brush up your butchering skills and learn how to eat with as little waste as possible.

"A big staple of mine is having whole chickens," she told 10 daily.

The Barossa local understands that dealing with a whole bird can leave people feeling "unstuck" but believes that a good place to start is learning how to butterfly your chook.

"A butterfly chicken is really quick and easy. Have that with either roast vegetables or a grain salad. People have so many grains in their cupboards that sit there for an eternity, make that into a salad."

Stir-Fry

"I am living off soups and stir-fries at the moment," said Rose Adam, who first appeared on MasterChef in 2015.

The cafe owner says that while panic buyers might be ravaging packet pastas and eggs, fresh produce is everywhere.

"I think the thing that people are forgetting is that there is still plenty of fresh veggies and meats that are still available to them. I have been loading up on veggie-based soups and grains, lentils, chickpeas, those sorts of things," she told 10 daily.

She insists that when eating out of your fridge and pantry, you can't go past a good stir-fry.

"Veggies, whatever you’ve got in your fridge, whatever you can get your hands on from the supermarket -- that’s the great thing about stir-fries! Whatever you’ve got your hands on, you can chuck it in and make a really delicious, interesting meal."

Smoothies

Dani Venn, from the third season of MasterChef back in 2011, is always thinking of ways to encourage her young kids to eat well, and she's had to get extra creative.

"I think it's a really great time to focus on fresh food and whole foods. There's a lot of fresh fruit and veg and it's about really thinking about what you can do with those things," she told 10 daily.

There are a plenty of things you can make without staples. For breakfast, a smoothie is a really great alternative to bread or eggs.

For Dani, smoothies are a great way to throw as many different bits and pieces into the one meal and create something delicious.

"Especially at the moment and because I've got two young kids, I'm always trying to get as much fruit and veg into them as possible."

