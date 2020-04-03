No Pasta Left On Shelves? Here's The Trick To Making It With Two Ingredients

We all know Jamie Oliver is the master of easy meals, but he might have outdone himself with this hack.

If you've taken a much needed trip down to your local supermarket to do your grocery shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, you will know getting you hands on some pasta is a difficult task.

And if you do manage to find some, there is currently a two packet per person limit. But thanks to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, you can make pasta in your own home using just two ingredients.

Jamie has returned to our screens for his new series, 'Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On' to help us out while we self isolate. In each episode, he will teach you how to make simple, flexible meals out of the things you already have in your pantry.

When it comes to pasta? According to Jamie you only need 'the simplest things in the world' -- flour and water. Yep, that's it. And if you have any left over, you can also freeze cooked pasta in separate air tight containers for up to two weeks.

"Take a big handful (of flour) for one person and then get yourself some water, just a little splash, you don't need much and take a spoon or a fork and mix it around," Jamie said as he mixes the contents in a large bowl.

"It really is so simple. All you need to do is get flour and water and if you've got kids, you know, in the house and they're driving you mad, have a play with something you can actually eat."

If it's a bit sticky, Jamie advises to add a little more flour. The next step is to get the pasta shiny and stop it from sticking.

"I'll take it out (the dough), I'll put it on a surface and I''ll show you how to make very delicious and rustic tagliatelle at home," he said.

"Take something, a rolling pin and we're going to roll this out. Again it's fun. So in no time at all, we can roll out this pasta and it goes pretty thin and then what I want to do is guarantee that it doesn't stick by giving it a good flour and then roll it up."

Next is to slice it up half a centimetre thick and then making a bird cage shape with your hands, shake the pasta.

"Guys, this has happened in the time it's taken us to cook a portion of (ready made) pasta. The actual pasta because it's fresh doesn't need that much time to cook so it only needs a couple of minutes," Jamie said.

For the perfect sauce to go with the fresh pasta, you can try Jamie's recipe below:

Easy Carbonara - Bacon, Eggs & Parmesan by Jamie Oliver

"This easy pasta sauce will cook in about the same time it takes to cook some dried pasta in boiling salted water -- we’re talking about quick and easy options here," Jamie said.

"These amounts serve two but are easy to scale up or down. Remember you want about 75g of dried pasta per person -- use whatever shape you’ve got."

Or you can use Jamie's super-simple method for fresh pasta above, using just flour and water. The whole thing only takes 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 rashers of higher-welfare smoked streaky bacon

olive oil

2 free-range eggs

30g Parmesan cheese, plus extra for grating

Method:

1. Slice the bacon and place in a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with half a tablespoon of olive oil and a really good pinch of black pepper. Leave it to get super-golden and crispy, tossing occasionally, then turn off the heat.

2. Meanwhile, beat the eggs in a bowl, then finely grate in the Parmesan and mix well.

3. Use tongs to transfer your pasta straight into the pan and toss with the bacon.

4. Pour the Parmesan eggs into the pan, and keep everything moving, loosening with splashes of the pasta cooking water until you have a silky sauce. Make sure the pan isn’t too hot otherwise the eggs will scramble.

5. Plate up the pasta, and finish with an extra grating of Parmesan.

Easy swaps:

1. Use Cheddar cheese instead of Parmesan.

2. If you haven’t got any eggs, don’t worry -- the starchy pasta water will be enough.

Featured image: 'Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On'

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On. Premieres Sunday, 5 April At 7.30pm. Only On 10 And WIN Network.