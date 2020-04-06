This Easter Grazing Plate Is Just What You Need For Your Isolated Long Weekend

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre shares his genius tips and tricks for the perfect grazing board, including a delicious Spanish-inspired tortilla recipe.

Easter may look a little bit different this year. But just because we have to celebrate in our houses does not mean we can't celebrate in style.

And if anybody knows how to be the life of the party (no matter what that party looks like), it's Miguel. For 'Easter With The Australian Women's Weekly', the King of The Jungle walks us through everything we need to do to put on a spread we'll never forget.

According to the chef, the secret is in the ingredients. He says that crackers with no funny flavours are his "very important" rule, and you need to find a good balance of soft and hard cheeses. Fruits are a must-have, as well as something creamy or a dip.

To really up the stakes, Miguel also whips up his recipe for Spanish tortilla with aioli. The delicious potato dish is an excellent way to finish off a scrumptious grazing board to share with the loved ones in your household this Easter.

Miguel’s tortilla with aioli

"My grandma makes it almost raw and runny inside. My mum cooks it all the way through and my dad likes it half and half," Miguel said.

"Every single Spaniard likes it a different way, but we all agree that life wouldn’t be complete without this Spanish staple."

Serves: six

Prep and cooking time: 25 minutes

Tortilla

5 eggs

60ml extra virgin olive oil

1 large potato, cut into 1cm slices

3 small onions, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

Aioli

½ bulb garlic, cloves peeled

Sea salt flakes

1 small boiled potato

1 egg yolk

100ml extra virgin olive oil

Aioli -- Using a large mortar and pestle, crush garlic and salt until smooth. Add potato and combine. Add egg yolk and mix to a paste. Slowly mix in olive oil to form a smooth mayonnaise. Season. Break eggs into a medium bowl. Whisk lightly to just break the yolks. Heat oil in a 20cm medium sized non-stick frying pan. Add potato, onion and garlic. Cook, over medium heat, turning occasionally, until potato is tender and onion is soft. Remove from heat. Strain the excess oil and stir potato mixture into the eggs. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Increase the heat to high. Place the pan back on the heat and pour in potato mixture. Cook on one side for about 4 minutes on low heat or until just set. Invert the tortilla onto a plate then slide it back into the pan. Cook for a further 4 minutes.

Miguel's Spanish Grazing Platter Fresh Ingredients

Miguel’s products -- bresaola, jamon, coppa, manchaego, sliced chorizo

Other cheeses -- Persian fetta, Triple cream brie

Olives

Fresh vegetables – radish, baby carrots and celery

Fruit paste and nuts

Unflavoured crackers or good bread

Easter With The Australian Women's Weekly encores Good Friday, 10 April at 1pm, and Sunday, 12 April at 12.30pm on 10.

For all of the delicious recipes from Easter with The Australian Women's Weekly head to womensweeklyfood.com.au