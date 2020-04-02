The Easter Cookie Pie You Can Make In Isolation With Leftover Chocolate

While we're in self isolation, Easter is going to look a little different this year.

There aren't going to be any big road trips away or celebrations with all of our family. But the benefit of staying in and having a staycation at Easter is that we don't have to share our Easter eggs with anyone...

However if you're a parent, you'll know that the kids can somehow accumulate a bunch of Easter eggs and you end up in a position where you're trying to clear them out of your pantry.

Enter: the Easter Cookie Pie.

Using this recipe, you can get rid of a big chunk of that Easter egg pile that will start growing from next week and onward. Another plus is you can make the pie with the help of the kids as a fun baking activity while in self isolation.

And did we mention it's delicious?

You can see the ingredients below:

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup butter

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups of flour

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup mini Easter eggs

1/4 cup Cadbury Easter eggs

1/2 cup M&Ms Easter eggs

1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles

1 Cadbury Easter egg

To serve:

1/2 cup Smarties

Whipped cream

However you can substitute the chocolate you have available as long as you keep the measurements the same. Winning.

To see exactly how it's made, watch the video above.

Featured image: Supplied

