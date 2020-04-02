Ina Garten's Cosmopolitan Recipe Is A Big Isolation Mood

Celebrity chef Ina Garten is surviving on just the essentials -- vodka, Cointreau, and a martini glass the size of the southern hemisphere.

She's in her kitchen and she's here to help in the only way she knows how, by getting us all a wee bit tiddly.

The Food Network behemoth has taken to Instagram to share with her millions of followers a quick and easy recipe for a cosmopolitan cocktail big enough to serve a village, or just one thirsty gal stuck in quarantine.

"You need a big pitcher, because I like to make a lot of cosmos," she laughs.

You never know who's going to stop by... wait a minute, nobody's stopping by.

She begins by pouring what she calls "two cups of vodka, good vodka," before proceeding to pour in the entire bottle.

"Next up is one cup of Cointreau or triple sec, any kind of orange liqueur... One cup of cranberry juice cocktail... And a half a cup of freshly squeezed lime juice, it's got to be freshly squeezed."

Clearly, Ms Garten is a 'do as I say, not as I do' person, because the woman is gushing in whole bottles of liquor. Not that we're complaining.

She then shakes up the concoction with ice for 30 seconds.

You have lots of time, it's not a problem.

Finally, she dishes out the most apt advice we've heard in months: "During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour." Before pulling out a martini glass so large, it may as well be an aquarium.

Quaratini's have been getting many of us through the chaos and boredom of our current situation. And with Ina Garten's cosmopolitan recipe under our belts, it looks like our cocktail game is going to get better, and a whole lot bigger.

