Jamie Oliver's Easy Tomato Sauce That Can Go In Any Dish

Jamie Oliver has the answer to our prayers -- a simple, flavourful tomato sauce recipe made from the staples already in your kitchen.

The coronavirus pandemic has completely shifted the way we live, and in particular, the way we eat.

Some of us have spent our free time upskilling, swapping our sloppy ramen for a slow cooked ragu. But others have their bosses on their back or their kids at their feet, as busy as ever and keen to get in and out of the kitchen as swiftly as possible.

If you fall into the second category, you'll no doubt already know that Jamie Oliver is the king of simple dinners.

Now, the celebrity chef has returned to our screens for his new series, 'Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On'. In each episode, Jamie will teach you how to make simple, flexible meals out of the things you already own.

Rummage through those canned foods you've not touched since you've bought them, load up your freezer, and learn what can be swapped -- the series is all about making the most of what you've got.

"We're living in unprecedented times of change, everything is changing day by day. And I wanted to respond to you guys quickly to give you a program that was relevant," said Jamie.

"And want does that mean? It means I need to give you recipes that are flexible. Truly flexible."

And one of the very best of those flexible recipes? That would be Jamie's easy tomato sauce with garlic and olive oil. You can find that recipe below:

Easy Tomato Sauce by Jamie Oliver

"This easy pasta sauce will cook in about the same time it takes to cook some dried pasta in boiling salted water -- we’re talking about quick and easy options here," Jamie said.

"These amounts serve 2, but are easy to scale up or down. Remember you want about 75g of dried pasta per person -- use whatever shape you’ve got."

Serves: 2 Total time: 10 minutes

2 cloves of garlic

olive oil

1 x 400g tin of good quality plum tomatoes

Optional: extra virgin olive oil

Peel and finely slice the garlic, then place in a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Stir regularly until lightly golden. Pour in the tomatoes, either scrunching them through your hands, or breaking them up with a wooden spoon. Let it simmer on a low heat until your pasta is cooked. Use tongs to drag the pasta straight into the sauce, letting a little starchy cooking water go with it. Toss well over the heat, then serve. I like to finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Tips

Flavour bombs

Add any of the below to the sauce as it cooks:

Finely chopped or sliced fresh chilli or a pinch of dried chilli flakes. A few baby capers. A pinch of dried herbs, such as oregano. A few olives, squashed and destoned.

Nutrition

Classification: Everyday Calories: 354 Fat: 8g Saturated fat: 1.1g Protein: 11.3g Carbs: 63.3g Sugars: 10.1g Salt: 0.1g Fibre: 3.8g

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On. Premieres Sunday, 5 April At 7.30pm. Only On 10 And WIN Network.