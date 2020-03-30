The Grilled Cheese Sandwich Hack That'll Get You Through Self Isolation

There are few things in life that are better than a good grilled cheese sandwich.

But what you may not know is that even the most perfect meal is often almost always made better by being put in an air fryer. Why? Because they have the ability to make nearly anything you put in them super crispy.

And crisp factor is an important component to any good snack.

So while you might have been making your grilled cheese sandwiches in a fry pan or a sandwich press, if you have an air fryer at home, making one in these is life changing.

Particularly if you're in self isolation and running out of good 3pm snack options, you really can't go past it.

We're not the only ones who are big fans, scroll through any Facebook group dedicated to air fryers and you will find that a grilled cheese sandwich using the cooking method is a time-old favourite.

So how do you get the best results? Here's a step by step guide:

1. Preheat the air fryer to 190°C for five minutes.

2. Butter two slices of bread and place your chosen cheese in the middle, with the buttered sides facing out.

3. Put your cheese sandwich in the air fryer.

4. Cook it for six minutes, then open the air fryer, flip it and cook for another three minutes (you can increase this if you like it crispier).

And voila, there you have the most perfect grilled cheese sandwich with perfectly melted and distributed cheese while the outside is super crispy.

Another alternative is to use mayonnaise instead of butter on the outside of the bread or use a little of both. And while you can use any cheese you like, you can't go wrong with shredded cheddar or mozzarella.

If you have left overs in the fridge, like chicken parma or deli meats, you can also pop them in your sandwich for a fancy upgrade on a traditional grilled cheese sandwich (just increase your cooking time a little).

"Love my grilled cheese this way. It’s so easy and delicious!" one commenter wrote on Facebook.

I only air fry my grilled cheese after trying it. Totally worth it!

Many noted while it may be faster to make a grilled cheese sandwich in a pan, it's worth the wait to make it in the air fryer.

"It may be faster but no way will it ever be better than in an air fryer. I discovered that recently. A skillet or griddle will never make it as evenly browned and as crispy as my air fryer," wrote one commenter.

"I prefer it in the air fryer than on the stove top! Tastes so much better!" added another.

So there you have it, a grilled cheese sandwich in the air fryer might just get you through those self isolation cravings.

