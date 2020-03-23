Hotels Are Live Streaming Their Views So You Feel Like You’re On Holiday

To ease you out of the doom and gloom that is the coronavirus pandemic, a number of hotels from across the globe are live streaming their views.

Because why actually travel, when you can gently coax your tired little brain into thinking you're already on holiday?

As enforced travel bans are upheld and restrictions continue to tighten, Aussies are learning to turn their homes into sanctuaries. And adding a brilliant city view or the sweet sounds of crashing waves to your home office is the perfect way to do that.

Hotels and popular travel destinations are allowing people from all over the world to tune into a live feed. The feed allows you to experience the gems of travel from your very own couch.

It's not quite as good as a holiday. But in times like these, it's going to have to do.

In stressful times, there's nothing we want more than to book a trip to Hawaii and sip a cocktail on the sand. Unfortunately we can't be there in body, but we can be there in spirit with Sheraton's live cam of Kauai Resort.

Take a virtual holiday to San Diego, California's sunny coast through the Bahia Resort's live feed. Or listen into the sounds of St. Barths as Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa streams a live recording from their luxurious location, where waves crashing and birds chirping are just another day at the office.

Step inside a new world and take a trip all the way to Jerusalem with The Inbal's feed -- this one is particularly spectacular. The camera continuously pans around to give you a 360 glimpse over the city. It's extra special if you manage to catch it at sunset.

Look over the frosty town square of Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia as the snow slowly falls. If you're a fan of the frost, Australia's own Perisher also offers an array of live snow cams, only trouble is that they're not set to be snowy for another couple of months.

It looks like we'll all be staying put for a while, but thanks to the wonders of the web, we can continue to experience the incredible sights and sounds the world beyond our front doors has to offer.

Featured Image: Getty

