The Food Left On Shelves That No One Wants, Not Even In A Pandemic

If you were a bag of rice, you'd be feeling pretty damn good about yourself right now.

Why? Well rice along with pasta, flour, eggs, minced meat and canned tomatoes, to name a few, they are hot commodities at the moment.

As Hamish Blake put it earlier in the week, when it comes to pasta specifically, there is a Pasta Popularity Hierarchy that's dictating what we're purchasing during the coronavirus pandemic, one that's caused risoni to fall to the bottom.

But the pasta type that's pretending to be rice isn't the only food item left by the wayside in the recent panic buying that caused shortages of food, as well as sanitary items including toilet paper, baby wipe and hand sanitiser.

A number of food items have found out the hard way that most people don't want to eat them voluntarily. And they definitely don't want to eat them in a pandemic, even when there's a shortage on a number of other products. Harsh.

As pointed out by a shopper on Saturday, one of these is kohlrabi, otherwise known as a German turnip.

"Ten seasons of MasterChef was all for nothing if people still don’t know what to do with kohlrabi..." the shopper wrote alongside the image.

So I took a stroll of my local supermarket to see what else we're not big fans of. And as Aussies, it said a lot about us.

Here are some of the items being left on our supermarket shelves:

1. Brussels sprouts

Your parents couldn't get you to eat them as a kid and as it turns out, most of us don't want to eat them as adults either.

2. Lasagna sheets

Maybe making a tray of lasagna went in the too hard basket during self isolation. But every other type of fresh pasta was wiped out except these babies.

3. Practically anything plant based

You could literally hear your voice echoed back to you if you said a word in the frozen plant-based aisle.

4. Including frozen vegetable burgers

Ain't no one got time for veggie burgers in a pandemic, not even the vegans apparently?

5. And plant based sausages

Don't even get me started on the plant based sausages, what even are you?

6. Pork knuckles

All meat was practically gone minus a few porterhouse takes and a whole shelf of these. Cured and slow cooked pork knuckles.

7. Chicken hearts

Enough said.

8. Spicy chorizo

Turns out we don't like anything too hot along with a pandemic.

9. Flavoured cheeses

The holy grail of cheese, mozzarella, was completely gone, only leaving behind flavoured cheeses, like jalapeno.

10. Prebiotic soy milk

Turns out we do like soy milk because most of the life long milk was gone but we don't like it with a side of gut health.

11. Any sauce that's not tomato, mostly barbecue

It has never been more evident that the superior sauce is tomato. All tomato sauces were gone, leaving behind only barbecue and mustard.

12. Beetroot in any form

Sliced or diced? It doesn't matter. The poor beetroot was the only canned vegetable left on the shelf.

13. Cauliflower florets and frozen spinach

All frozen veggies were all but a distant memory, except for the cauliflower florets and frozen spinach.

14. Anything without sugar

Finally, one thing is very clear. We're not willing to diet and go through a pandemic. We must, nay, we will, have our sweet treats.

Hot tip: don't bother going to the frozen desserts section. There's nothing left because if we're going to lock ourselves in our houses, you can bet we're going to do it with a frozen cheesecake.

You heard it here first.

