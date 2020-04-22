It's Back: Cadbury Marble Chocolate Returns After Eight Long Years

Cadbury's marble dairy milk chocolate has finally made it's rightful return to Australia's supermarket shelves.

The beloved flavour was snatched away from us eight long years ago. But now it's back, and ready to sweeten up our self isolation.

The marble chocolate block has been popping up on shelves all across the country. Maybe it's the quarantine, maybe it's the sugar rush -- regardless, it's the best news we Aussies have heard in weeks.

And you can thank your fellow hardworking Australians for its return.

For years now, Cadbury have been under immense pressure to bring back the Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble chocolate.

The iconic choccie is a harmonious blend of Dairy Milk chocolate and Dream white chocolate mixed with hazelnut praline.

It's delicious, and its discontinuation left a void in the country's collective conscience. But the tides have turned.

Social media went into meltdown in early February when the leader of the all-powerful Facebook group, Bring Back Cadbury Marble, posted a seflie with what appeared to be a brand spankin' new block of the beloved chocolate.

The comment section was equal parts hopeful and skeptical, with many warning that they will chuck the mother of all tantrums if the image turns out to be a hoax.

"If I’m being lead on, I will be irate mate!!!!," said one commenter.

"Don’t play with my heart. I have turned to Aldi Hazelnut to fill the void," said another.

Okay I lost my breath and I swear to dairy milk if this is a piss take flames will come out of my ears!!!!!!!!!!!!

The hysteria -- while intense -- is warranted given that this Facebook group has been working tirelessly for many years now to see the discontinued product reappear on Australian supermarket shelves.

And they were successful -- the Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble began hitting our shelves on April 17.

Not only was the Facebook campaign successful, it's also responsible. The admins reminded Australians that despite the good news, it's important to follow government advice and limit our trips to the grocery store.

The long-awaited return of the chocolate demonstrates one key truth about the Australian spirit -- when we band together, we can achieve anything.

Now lets keep up the good work and avoid panic buying it, okay?

Featured Image: Facebook

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au