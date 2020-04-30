The Throwback Trick June Jones Uses To Get Onto Her Grapevines In Isolation

'Aerobics Oz Style' has grapevined its way back into our hearts, and to this very day, June Jones still sings the praises of her leg warmers.

“I still keep a couple of legwarmers at home,” she told 10 daily with a laugh.

“I put on my leg warmers and I wanna do all that stuff! It goes to show the power of putting something on that motivates you to work out.”

June Jones and her funky warmers were a morning television mainstay in the ‘80s and '90s. The fitness instructor helmed ‘Aerobics Oz Style’, a home workout show that had all of Australia huffing and puffing by 7am.

Now, to get us back into the groove while braving iso, original episodes of the retro workout show are available to stream on 10 Play. And just like that, the OG aerobics instructor has once again reaffirmed her role as an Aussie icon.

“Everyone’s really excited,” she said, chuffed at the response to the return of ‘Aerobics Oz’. “All the exercises are still very relevant today."

The movements are so fantastic, I mean it really gets your brain working as well!

In today’s times, the fitness world is obsessed with lifting the heaviest thing or clocking the best time. But given how grim we’re all feeling right now, June wants us to laugh as much as we sweat.

“The most important thing is that it’s fun. People have a laugh if they miss a beat or get the movements wrong -- it’s all about fun and laughter.”

While it may feel a little silly to be flapping about in your living room, June insists there’s no better time to try aerobics. And there’s certainly no better opportunity to wear as much, or as little, as you’d like.

“Maybe you’re thinking ‘I wouldn’t be seen in public doing this, but gee I like wearing it while I’m here because no one’s watching’.”

It may look like fun, and it absolutely is, but ‘Aerobics Oz Style’ is still a tough workout. That’s why June has some important advice for those of us trying to squeeze some fitness into our busy days.

“For exercising at home, the important thing is for people to be safe and sensible. Remember, you don’t have a trainer watching over you, you’re not at the gym.”

June recommends a technique she likes to call ‘exercise snacking’.

“Split your exercise sessions into short burst workouts. So do something in the morning, then a different exercise routine in the afternoon, then a light stretch routine in the evening," she said.

Keep yourself moving throughout the day, it’s all about maintenance until things return to normal again.

If you’re working from home, you may be struggling to find interesting and motivating ways to break up your routine and rein in your focus. And June’s version of snacking is a lot better for you than that choccie biscuit you’ve been eyeing off since 10am.

“Try it whenever you’re feeling a little bit stiff. No one says ‘at 12 o’clock you have to exercise…' Just respond to your body. Your body is talking to you, listen to your body saying ‘hey get up, let's move around’. Just respond to it.”

Home workouts are new territory for a lot of us, and June says that the biggest mistake we can make is “doing too much too quickly too soon.”

According to June, we shouldn’t be beating ourselves up about the fact that we can’t make our gym sessions anymore: “Don’t overdo it. And don’t feel guilty that you’re not out there exercising."

“People’s bodies are really smart. It will tell you when you’ve had enough. Don’t overdo a particular routine, just do enough that you’re feeling the benefits."

When you’re feeling the inner glow -- that is sufficient.

We could all use a little bit of that inner glow right now. As for that outer glow June once got from her fluorescent costumes? Unfortunately, that’s a lot harder to recreate in the year 2020.

“Those outfits, I mean they’re museum pieces now! I tried asking if I could keep a couple of them but they said ‘no, no you can’t’,” she laughed.

These days, June might not be as neon as she once was. But she is as fit as ever. Decades after 'Aerobics Oz Style' first aired, she continues to work in the wellness and fitness industry.

“This is my profession. I hope to continue until I can’t anymore. I’m now teaching yoga and Pilates and rehabilitation-based programs -- that’s my focus," she said.

“But I still do my own workouts, aerobics is always important.”

So clear the floor and fetch the leotard, because we've got some toe-taps to do.

