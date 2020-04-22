'Extremely Bad Idea': Firefighters Warn Against Sterilising Masks In The Microwave

Americans are watching their microwaves go up in flames after attempts to 'sterilise' their disposable face masks.

A State Fire Marshall's Office has had to issue an official warning after one too many face masks were blown to smithereens.

The New Hampshire firefighters posted on Facebook to "remind everyone" that placing masks in the microwave is not only an ineffective way to kill germs, it's also extremely dangerous.

"Cloth masks can overheat quickly and catch fire," they explained. "Disposable masks also have a metal nose wire and can cause sparks, a fire, and/or break your microwave."

Included in the warning was a photo of two masks, completely blackened and charred.

The post has been shared two thousand times and has attracted more than one hundred comments -- many finding it hilarious that anyone would be "stupid" enough to put metal and fabric in a microwave.

Some commenters offered less flammable ways to clean used face masks, such as soaking them in boiling water or ironing them.

In Australia, the government advises that most people will not benefit by wearing a surgical mask.

According to the Department of Health, "Masks are of benefit to people who are sick so they don’t cough on others, and health care workers who have frequent, close contact with sick people."

The department's face mask fact sheet states, "If you are well, you do not need to wear a surgical mask as there is little evidence supporting the widespread use of surgical masks in healthy people to prevent transmission in public."

If you are in a situation where you are required to wear a mask, the Western Australian government advises, "replace your face mask with a new mask as soon as it becomes damp/humid. Never re-use single-use masks."

