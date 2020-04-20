Grab Your Lycra: 'Aerobics Oz Style' Is Back To Help Your Home Workout

Struggling to stay motivated when it comes to exercising in iso? We have good news for you.

'Aerobics Oz Style' is making a comeback, just when you need it most.

June Jones, one of the founding members of the show, shared some of her exercise tips for staying motivated in isolation while chatting its return on Studio 10 this morning.

"I have a regular routine that I’ve really stuck by. This is important for everyone. It’s hard exercising at home but it can easily be done," she said.

The environment needs to be absolutely safe, ensure the area is de-cluttered. Look around your space and keep that place dedicated to your exercise regime.

June also recommended splitting your exercise routine throughout the day, a technique she calls 'exercise snacks'.

"Do something in the morning, then maybe before lunch, late afternoon and the earlier part of the evening. I call it 'exercise snacks'. Keeping your body moving," she added.

The exercise and fitness show that launched in 1982 had millions of fans worldwide. And whether you were just watching for entertainment or getting fit yourself with the cast, there's no doubt it developed a cult following.

The Australian show was set across a number of iconic locations as the cast, who alongside Jones included Taryn Noble (Polovin), Mia Baker, Erin Jayne Gard, Helen Tardent, Wendi Carroll and Kate McCracken, whipped viewers into shape every morning.

So forget about HIIT and F45, it was all about the heel taps, the complicated grapevines and powerful knee lifts.

Like this:

And this:

Aside for the epic exercise moves, the show also saw some popular fitness fashion, way before we started wearing active wear as... everyday wear.

We're taking about high-cut leotards, matching metallics and sneakers so white there must have been some sort of wizardry going on.

Let's take a look back at some of the show's memorable looks.

If all that 80s fashion got you excited, now is the time to let 'Aerobics Oz Style' back into your living room. And if you're at home with kids, they might want to get involved too.

Because if you’re not working out 'Aerobics Oz Style', are you even working out?

'Aerobics Oz Style' is available To Stream Now On 10 Play.