Health Staff Can Skip The Supermarket And Get 'Fresh Food Boxes' From Their Workplace

Forget lining up at the supermarket, healthcare and essential services workers can now have food boxes delivered straight to their place of employment.

Major fresh food supplier of the healthcare sector, In2food, have launched 'wellness boxes' full of food items that can be delivered directly to the hospitals and the workplaces of vital staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The boxes include items such as fresh fruit and veg, milk, bread, eggs and orange juice, with the supplier already having begun delivering to hospitals in Melbourne as well as aged care facilities this week.

While major supermarkets Woolworths and Coles have had their own responses to catering for the needs of groups including frontline staff and the elderly, In2food is working to supply basic necessities direct to workplaces.

This is to ensure workers including nurses, doctors and paramedics have the food essentials they need without having to frequently visit a supermarket.

The food supplier believes offering this service allows for better protection of workforce and healthcare facilities, which in turn protects patients in hospitals and aged care homes from potential community transmissions.

"There are many places for people to buy their fresh food essentials beyond the crowded supermarkets," In2food CEO Bill Kollatos said.

This service has been setup to help healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus, and also to help alleviate what is quickly becoming a very concentrated food system in Australia.

The wellness boxes are packed in HACCP-certified facilities which ensures hygiene is upheld and the produce is low-touch.

This week’s Wellness Produce Box ($69) includes:

Apples

Avocados

Bananas

Lemons

Oranges

Pears

Strawberries

Continental cucumber

Mescalin lettuce mix

Green and red capsicums

Beans

Broccolini

Carrots

Cauliflower

Mushrooms

Red onion

Washed potatoes

Pumpkin

Baby spinach

Sweet corn

sweet potato

Tomatoes

Zucchinis

Meanwhile the Wellness Produce Box + Staples ($89) includes the above items plus a family loaf of bread, a dozen free range eggs, two litres each of milk and fresh orange juice.

The service comes after Coles introduced dedicated shopping hours for health care workers and emergency services personnel from Thursday March 26.

The initiative has seen the first our of Tuesdays and Thursdays allocated to emergency services and healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, and firefighters.

To participate, workers must be wearing their uniforms and carrying their work ID or their Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency card.

Meanwhile, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays continue to be dedicated to the elderly in their 'Community Hour'.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said the decision was made to help more Australians access the essential groceries they need.

“In the past week we have seen Community Hour help vulnerable and elderly Australians access essential grocery items during this challenging time. We are now extending this opportunity to those Australians who are protecting our community and keeping us safe,” Cain said in a statement.

We know these workers are incredibly busy and hope that providing them with a dedicated hour at the beginning of the day to shop will make their lives a little easier and support the vital work they are doing every day.

Woolworths is also offering dedicated shopping times for the elderly and those with special needs, as well as making their own basic boxes available for purchase.

When asked if they would also offer dedicated hours for health workers, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain told The Australian: "We know there are many worthy groups across Australia who will need extra support through these challenging times."

"We're looking at how we can best serve these needs in the weeks ahead."

