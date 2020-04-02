All The Home Workouts You Get For Free While In Self Isolation

Gyms are shut and bootcamps are banned, but fortunately for us, a number of online workout programs are now available for free.

Following the news that Australians will no longer be able to access their gyms and group fitness classes, you could hear the sounds of hearts breaking across the nation.

Some are broken hearted because the closures take away a part of their lifestyle they rely on to maintain not only their physical health, but also their mental health.

Others, because the closures took away sacred excuses to avoid all exercise, like money and time.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has specified that those of us not in quarantine are allowed to leave our homes to exercise.

But unless you're already a fitness superstar, it can be extremely difficult to workout without the guidance of a professional or the access to equipment.

This is why Australians are turning to home fitness apps and online programs in droves. And thankfully, many of them are now available for free.

Scott Morrison might not be able to pronounce 'barre', but that doesn't mean you can't try it in your own home. Whether you're a certified yogi or a crossfit tragic, there's something out there to help you keep fit and healthy while in self isolation:

Keep It Cleaner

Fitness freaks and influencers Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw are the women behind Keep It Cleaner, a community for wellness tips and workout advice.

The virtual Keep It Cleaner program will be available for free until April 17, and will provide you with access to HIIT, meditation, pilates and yoga classes.

You can also follow along their live classes through their Instagram and Facebook pages.

More information here.

Michelle Bridges 12 Week Body Transformation

Celebrity trainer and 'The Biggest Loser' alum, Michelle Bridges is set to release a series of live online classes, all available for free.

The the 12WBT team will instruct you from afar, guiding you through two live workout sessions every week. You can follow along through their Facebook and Instagram pages, where they'll provide you with guided training and nutrition advice.

More information here.

Work out with Luke Zocchi

Last week, Chris Hemsworth announced his fitness app and program, Centr, would be waiving their subscription fee. Sadly, you had to sign up before the end of March.

If you missed out but are still keen to to get a slice of that Thor pie, you can get access to his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi.

Luke previously shot a bunch of instructional videos for hotel guests at W Brisbane. Now, we can all get in on that action for free. The first video is already up and there are plenty more on the way.

More information here.

28 by Sam Wood

Former Bachelor and health and fitness expert, Sam Wood runs his own online health program. While the program isn't entirely free, you can get in on the action.

Every weekday at 9am, Sam himself instructs a live fitness class that anyone can access through the 28 by Sam Wood social media pages.

More information here.

TIFFXO by Tiffiny Hall

Aussie fitness icon Tiff Hall is another celebrity trainer with their own program, hers is called TIFFXO. She's using her platform to keep her following fit through Instagram live videos and recordings of her home workouts.

Tiff knows what it's like to juggle exercise with motherhood, so her videos are particularly suitable for those looking to get in and out, and get on with the rest of their days.

More information here.

