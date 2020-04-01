Can't Find Any Gym Equipment? Bunnings Has Come To The Rescue

From skipping ropes to ellipticals -- Bunnings Warehouse have added a horde of home workout equipment to their range.

When the Australian government announced that gyms were to close and group bootcamps were banned, home workout gear quickly sold like hotcakes, or, er... toilet paper.

At the moment, it's even harder to get our hands on weights than it is getting through a 45 minute HIIT class.

Thankfully, Bunnings' online store have introduced a wide range of exercise equipment that can be delivered straight to your door.

There are your heavy hitters, like treadmills ($422.95), rowing machines ($469.95), resistance bikes ($299) and elliptical cross trainers ($349).

Then there are your smaller accessories, like skipping ropes ($24) and resistance bands ($105). You can also sweat it out with ADIDAS branded gear, like yoga mats ($59) and wrist wraps ($25).

There are ample options for all different levels and price points, whether you're Chris Hemsworth-level jacked or simply someone keen to give it a go.

The fitness accessory range comes following the news that the hardware chain have implemented their own measures to curb panic buying.

There is now a one-item-per-customer limit on products including gas bottles, respirators, face masks, generators, fuel cans, methylated spirits and turpentine.

The store has also reduced their weekday hours, opening at 9am and closing at 7pm. However, tradespeople and emergency care workers will have access to the store earlier in the morning.

