Australian Shopping Centre Goes To Extreme Lengths To Stop Loitering

A shopping centre in Sydney's Inner West is doing what they can to move shoppers along following increased self isolation measures and the closure of food courts.

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a number of expanded restrictions on businesses in an effort to tighten social distancing measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

"Food courts in shopping centres will not be allowed to continue. But getting takeaway from those food outlets in those shopping centres, that can continue, because takeaway is able to be done," Morrison said.

"We're trying to limit the gathering of people in large numbers that can relate to the transmitting of the virus through those social interactions that are not being considered necessary."

While food courts in shopping centres and retail premises have been closed, essential services including supermarkets, pharmacies and banks in these locations are still open to support the needs of the public during this time.

Further to this, the Prime Minister advised we should limit trips to these locations as much as possible and only visit supermarkets, for example, when it is absolutely necessary to do so.

While in these premises, we have been told to practice the rules around social distancing and keep a four square metre distance from other partrons.

Yet Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre in Sydney's Inner West has gone above and beyond to ensure its patrons have no reason to loiter on their premises, encouraging them to limit the length of their trips by introducing a number of provisions.

The shopping centre has applied tape to all of its couches and lounges located throughout the centre, including those in front of retail store Kmart, not allowing customers to take a seat in between their shopping.

Attached to the lounges, signs have been places, reading: "We're practicing social distancing. Following government advice, we are keeping a 1.5 metre distance, minimising physical contact and practicing good hygiene."

In addition to this measure, they have also removed all of the tables and chairs from their food court to ensure patrons are again moved along from the location and not tempted to stay there any longer than necessary.

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, centre management of the shopping centre noted they were doing all they could to support the restaurants and cafes on their premises that were still open for takeaway.

"We will continue to support our community, customers and retailers whilst we collectively navigate through this difficult time, and we thank you for your continued support," they wrote on their Facebook page.

