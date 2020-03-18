'My Heart Rate Was Elevated': Carrie Bickmore's Concerns During Coronavirus Pandemic

'The Project' host opened up about how many parents like her are feeling right now.

On Tuesday night, Carrie Bickmore, 39 discussed how she was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent measures that have been put into place in Australia to deal with its spread.

The mum of three said while initially she felt she was dealing with the situation well, she began thinking about why she was having sleepless nights.

"I was thinking about what's going to happen if school shuts, who is going to look after the kids? What's going to happen with work?" she said.

After these thoughts began to cross her mind, Carrie said she noticed her heart began racing as she started to feel increasingly anxious.

Yet she explained by using her daughter Evie's meditation exercises that she had access to on her phone, she was able to calm herself down.

"I ended up playing one of the meditations I do with Evie, a four-year-old's smiling mind meditation, which is where you have to imagine hugging a teddy bear," Carrie explained.

I felt so much better afterwards and it was stopping and acknowledging I am feeling a bit (anxious).

The honest and relatable admission came before Carrie urged panic buyers to stop stock piling supplies, as it leaves those in need without necessities.

"We have gone from laughing at people stockpiling toilet paper to seeing brawls in supermarkets," she said.

"And a lot of the panic buying is because we don't know what a lockdown looks like."

Carrie noted that 'The Project' had been in touch with Coles, Woolworths and IGA who had told them they would remain open to service the public.

"I didn't know what stores would be open. Coles, Woolworths and IGA said we will remain in operation if a lockdown remains in the country," she said.

'"Like Italy, you will get your groceries... buy what you need, stockpiling is not a privilege everyone can afford and it is a cycle that breeds fear."

Carrie urged shoppers to think about what they are doing the next time they take a trip to a supermarket aisle.

"Next time you are at the supermarket, ask yourself do I need it or does someone need it more?" she said.

"Knowing the stores will remain open means you can take a deep breath."

While many have been concerned the next step by the government following social isolation measures would be a lockdown in an attempt to deal with the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said we will not go into a "full lockdown".

"Let's hope that it doesn't get to that crisis point [of a full lockdown]," he told ABC on Wednesday morning.

"We need businesses to stay open. We need people to be operating and running our hospitals. We need people to be operating the doctor surgeries.

"We need people to be producing food and providing fuel and all of the vital things that keep Australia running.

"We can't go into full lockdown, because we need Australia to keep running. It will."

