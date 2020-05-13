'Bum Sunning' Is The Wild Wellness Trend That Just Came Out Of Isolation

Just when you thought you'd seen every odd wellness trend on the internet, along came 'perineum sunning'.

A woman went viral at the end of last year after making outlandish claims about the ritual, stating it helps her get a better night's sleep and boosts her energy levels.

Now Meagan, a self professed 'healer' from California is back at it again -- because self isolation as a result of the coronavirus sure isn't going to stop her.

"Still out here Perineum Sunning in Quarantine," she wrote along with a photo of herself doing... well you know what.

But doctors have warned against the practise, suggesting there is no evidence it provides any form of health benefits.

Nonetheless, Meagan previously gained a large amount of attention on social media after sharing another image of herself while 'perineum sunning'.

The photo shows Meagan lying naked on her back with her legs up in the air while her bum faces the sun, with the woman claiming it is part of her 'daily rising ritual'.

Meagan suggests that as little at 30 seconds of sun on her perineum (the area between the anus and the vulva) offers the same benefits as a day in the sun fully clothed and she swears by the routine so much it has replaced her morning coffee.

"My experience with perineum sunning has been profound. I have been practicing this for a few months now," she wrote last year.

"I start my day with five minutes of perineum sunning and feel energised for hours."

In her most recent comments about the practise, Meagan explained it was "an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while".

Said she has been doing it for a few months now, adding that after three weeks she had 'surges of energy almost immediately'.

"I no longer rely on coffee for energy to start my day because I am getting my energy from the sun. I also am experiencing better sleep and require less sleep due to boost of overall energy," she wrote.

Meagan goes on to list a whole host of other perceived benefits, such as "regulating the circadian rhythm and promoting deeper sleep" and "aiding in a healthy libido and balancing sexual energy".

Meagan further clarified the intention of 'bum sunning' is not to 'tan your butthole'.

"Sunscreen is not required and all you really need is 30 seconds of sun exposure. The ideal hours of the day to do this are between 7-9am," she wrote.

Meagan warned you should not exceed five minutes of 'bum sunning' and that the ideal time is between 30 seconds and five minutes.

It turns out Meagan isn't the only fan of the ritual either, with the hashtag 'butthole sunning' turning up some questionable results, such as the ones below:

Yet despite the odd wellness trend, experts have warned the claims about 'bum sunning' are unfounded and the practise could potentially increase the risk of skin cancer.

"There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing," Dr Diana Gall told Insider.

"Practising mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun."

Pharmacist, Shamir Patel, added: "While the healer is only promoting 30 seconds of irregular sun exposure, a sustained period of doing so could lead to long term sun damage."

Patel further suggested that while Vitamin D is essential for the health of our bones and teeth, there are easier ways to get it, like going for a walk in the sun or taking a supplement.

Now those sound like sensible alternatives.

Featured image: Instagram

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au