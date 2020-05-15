The Royals Are Breakfast Experts, And This Egg Recipe Proves It Once Again

If you're not cooking up Prince Charles' cheesy baked eggs, then you're simply not doing Saturday mornings right.

Not that anyone needs an excuse to eat more cheese, but Prince Charles leaked the recipe for Cheesy Baked Eggs in order to encourage his subjects to continue to support local producers in these trying times.

The Prince of Wales has recently let us all take a glimpse behind the palace walls and into his pantry, and turns out, it's brimming with the stuff.

Food READ MORE 'Does The Best Crackle': Air Fryer Pork Belly Is The Latest Food Trend Aussies are discovering that an affordable Air Fryer is all you need for the best pork crackling you've ever tasted.

According to the Clarence House Instagram account, the bubbly, delicious melty meal is a favourite of the Princes', who has been Patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association since 1993 -- now that's a cause we can all get behind.

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food," said His Royal Highness.

It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life -- British cheese!

So for king, for country, and for pretty much just because it looks really damn tasty, we'll certainly be trying out this recipe for golden cheesy baked eggs this weekend.

How to make Prince Charles' Cheesy Baked Eggs

Ingredients:

100g wilted spinach

1 x cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes

35g strong soft cheese (eg. Tunworth, Golden Cenarth or other strong soft cheese)

1 x egg

80ml double cream

15g grated hard cheese (eg. Old Winchester)

Fresh basil leaves -- torn

Optional: Charcuterie

Method:

Butter a small ovenproof dish and line with wilted spinach, making a small well in the centre. Place the cherry tomato (quartered) or the sundried tomato (chopped) on top of the spinach. Dot the soft cheese around the dish amongst the tomatoes. Add the torn basil leaves. Optional: add any charcuterie at this point. Season with salt and pepper. Crack the egg into the centre of the spinach. Pour the double cream over the egg -- avoid breaking the yolk. Sprinkle with grated hard cheese. Place in a hot oven (180 degrees C) for 8-10 minutes. Let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

Prince Charles' recipe comes after a page from his mother's own cookbook recently resurfaced, sending us straight to the kitchen.

Way back in 1959, Queen Elizabeth II shared her personal recipe for Scotch Pancakes (also called 'drop scones'). And now, decades later, they've gone on to become one of the most popular dishes on the internet's #isobaking menu.

Food READ MORE The Queen Shared Her Pancake Recipe And Forget Everything You Thought You Knew Behold, the coveted recipe for Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pancakes that was passed down through the royal family.

There's not a lot we normal folk have in common with the royal family. But a deep love for breakfast food? We're clearly together on that.

Featured Image: Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au