Stop Everything, You Can Make Ice Magic At Home

Ice Magic is a wondrous thing -- it's part chocolatey treat, part science experiment.

Which really means that you could probably get away with calling it 'homeschooling'. Probably.

The chocolate sauce has been a hit with kids since time immemorial. Because not only does it taste delicious, but it transforms right in front of your eyes.

Squeeze the liquefied chocolate onto your ice cream and in moments, it hardens to create a shell.

Stuck in iso, many of us have turned to cooking to destress and keep us occupied. And clever parents have learnt that baking can be a tremendous way to engage kids in the kitchen, filling their tummies and teaching them life skills all at once.

Ice magic is tons of fun, and lucky for us, it's delightfully easy to make at home. The recipe only requires two ingredients, so spend an arvo in iso icing it up and your kids will love it.

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk chocolate chips

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

Important: measure the oil while it's solid.

Method:

Combine chocolate chips and oil in a microwave-safe bowl, microwave until melted and smooth. Zap the bowl in 20 second increments until done, stir in between. Allow mixture to cool then pour on top of your ice cream. That's all! Wait a couple of seconds and your homemade ice magic should be hardened and snappy.

As it's such a quick, easy recipe with very few ingredients and steps, there's a lot of wriggle room to make this dietary requirement-friendly. You can swap the milk chocolate out for dark chocolate or vegan chocolate.

It's a simple, snappy recipe that's sure to keep the kids entertained. And with all that nineties nostalgia, the adults will love it too.

