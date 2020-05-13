Advertisement
'Does The Best Crackle': Air Fryer Pork Belly Is The Latest Food Trend

Aussies are discovering that an affordable Air Fryer is all you need for the best pork crackling you've ever tasted.

As a nation, we love a barbecue and a good slab of meat. But some Sunday Roasts are harder to conquer than others.

If you've all but given up on mastering the art of the perfect pork crackling -- with its tender centre and delectably crispy skin -- just know that it's all about having the right tools. And fortunately, a cheap-as-chips Air Fryer is precisely what you need.

Facebook is teaming with air fryer pork crackling recipes right now, and home cooks are calling the kitchen hack a real game changer.

One woman called it the “best pork crackle I’ve ever done.” She then shared her “perfect” recipe on the Air Fryer Fanatics Facebook Group that she made with an $89 Air Fryer from Kmart.

Here’s how she did it:

“I boiled the pork for 15 minutes, then dried it off really well and sat in in the fridge for about 4-5 hours ( the skin goes really dry)," she wrote.

When it was time to cook the pork, I drizzled it with olive oil and some salt (only about a teaspoon).

"I cooked it on 200 degrees for 30 minutes and 180 degrees for another 30 minutes, then let it rest while my veggies cooked.”

Home cooks are getting on board with this Air Fryer pork crackling hack. Image: Facebook

Other Aussie cooks have found success with their own Air Fryers, like the Kogan model or the popular ALDI Special Buy.

They say that they find using an Air Fryer to be a lot quicker than a conventional oven, and are very impressed with the snappy crackling it can create.

Many fans of the hack have come forward with their own special tips and tricks to try.

“I score it and pour boiling water over it. Pat dry with paper towel sprinkle with salt and put into a hot oven for 20-30 minutes then turn the oven down to 180 till cooked,” wrote one woman in the ALDI Mums Facebook page.

“I roast it with milk and fennel seeds in the baking dish. Keeps it moist.”

You no longer have to yearn for the pubs to re-open so you can sink your teeth into succulent pork crackling.

By following these tips, perfect pork crackling can be on the menu at your house.

