We Were Today Years Old When We Discovered The ‘Right’ Way To Close A Cereal Box

There's nothing quite as bad as a mouthful of stale cereal.

But the problem is we usually only have ourselves to blame because did we close the box 'properly'? Probably not.

Yet closing a cereal box correctly is no easy task.

First of all, the tabs build into the box rarely keep the top in place. And if you haven't sealed the plastic bag inside, say goodbye to crunchy cereal.

But not anymore, thanks to one woman's hack that's so effective and simple, we're wondering why no one has told us to try it before.

Becky Holden McGhee shared a video to Facebook taking us through her trick step-by-step.

"It’s only taken me 40 years, but I now know the correct way to close a cereal box," she wrote on Facebook.

"Genius. It takes seconds, no more dried up cereal and ugly torn boxes to greet me every morning."

"Here is the easiest hack in the world to close your box. So we all know, they don't close properly and it drives you nuts," Becky said before demonstrating her technique.

Here's how it works:

Take the two smaller side flaps and put them in the box. Take one of the long side flaps and put it in the box. Take the centre of each of the smaller sides of the box and fold them into the centre. Take the remaining long side flap and side it into the box.

And tada! Is should resemble the top of a milk carton.

The video has since gone viral gaining over 18,000 likes, 110,000 shares and 300 comments.

"You've just changed my life," wrote one commenter.

"You have got to be kidding me! My cupboards will be clean-no bits of cereal all over and it won’t go soft! Genius!" added another.

"My cereal is going to thank you!" said a third.

So go forth and enjoy perfect pantries filled with fresh cereal.

