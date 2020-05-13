How You Make Hummus In Just Three Minutes

Happy International Hummus Day!

While every day is hummus day my family's household, today we celebrate what I believe is the most important day of the year, International Hummus Day.

International Hummus Day is popular throughout the Middle East (including Turkey), North Africa, and around the world.

Century-old cookbooks explain that the making of hummus dates back to Roman times and was made during the Crusades. Hummus was prepared for Saladin, the Sultan of Egypt and Syria.

If you are unfamiliar with word hummus, it means chickpeas in Arabic. It is the core ingredient that many Aussies can find at their local supermarket today.

Hummus is a creamy dip or spread made either that can either be mashed or blended and eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. For others it's a favoured snack.

It contains garlic, salt, chickpeas, fresh lemon juice, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. And if you're in iso and spending more time in the kitchen than you usually do, there's never been a better time to try making a homemade version

Here's how to make hummus at home in just three minutes:

Ingredients:

2 large cloves of garlic

1 tsp salt

1 can peeled chickpeas

3/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup of warm water

Paprika, extra virgin olive oil and parsley to garnish

Watch the video above to see exactly how it all comes together. Enjoy!

