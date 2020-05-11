The Queen Shared Her Pancake Recipe And Forget Everything You Thought You Knew

Behold, the coveted recipe for Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pancakes that was passed down through the royal family.

Most family recipes are stored in dusty old folders or sprawled across unused napkins. But nuh uh, not the Windsors' -- their cookbook will be forever immortalised by the National Archives, who have unveiled a private letter written by the Queen herself.

In the letter is Lizzie's personal recipe for scotch pancakes, giving you the chance to craft an iso snack quite literally fit for a queen.

They're called 'dropped scones', and they're a whole lot thicker and fluffier than the run-of-the-mill pancakes we commoners are used to.

Her Majesty is believed to have made these pancakes herself when former American President Dwight Eisenhower visited Scotland's Balmoral estate in 1959.

The pancakes were apparently a real winner, so much so that the President and his wife requested the Queen share the recipe with them.

In the resurfaced personal letter to the President, Lizzie not only lists the ingredients, but generously goes into detail about all her tips and tricks.

"Dear Mr President," she began, "Seeing a picture of you in today's newspaper, standing in front of a barbecue grilling quail, reminded me that I had never sent you the recipe of the drop scones which I promised you at Balmoral. I hope you will find them successful."

She then went on to pepper in her own experiences and discoveries to really finesse the recipe.

"Though the quantities are for 16 people, when there are fewer, I generally put in less flour and milk, but use the other ingredients as stated," she wrote.

I have also tried using golden syrup or treacle instead of only sugar and that can be very good, too.

"I think the mixture needs a great deal of beating while making, and shouldn't stand about too long before cooking."

If you're keen to give them a try but you're struggling to come by tartar at your very unroyal local supermarket, there is an easy substitute.

For every 1/2 teaspoon of cream of tartar in the recipe, you can instead use one teaspoon lemon juice or white vinegar.

They're fluffy, they're filling, and they're positively draped in aristocratic approval. Give your iso breakfast the royal treatment by trying them out for yourself:

How to make Queen Elizabeth II's Scotch Pancakes

According to the resurfaced letter from 1959, this is everything you need to make her drop scones.

Ingredients:

3 cups (400 g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/4 cup of superfine sugar, or a heaping 1/4 cup white, granulated sugar

1 1/2 cup (350 ml) of whole milk (and maybe a little more if needed)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Method:

Beat eggs, sugar and about half the milk together. Add flour, and mix well together adding the remainder of milk as required. Add the bi-carbonate and cream of tartar, then fold in the melted butter. Heat a frying or griddle pan with some melted butter in. Pour in two or three large spoonfuls of the batter (make sure they don't touch each other). When the batter is bubbling on top, flip over each drop scone. They are ready when each side is slightly browned. Serve with whatever you fancy: fresh fruit, maple syrup or jam.

