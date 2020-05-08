Surprising Supermarket Items We Can't Get Enough Of

Woolies have crunched the numbers and discovered that self isolation has made us all experimental in the kitchen.

The supermarket giant has reviewed their sales data from the last nine weeks to understand how the coronarvirus pandemic has impacted the way we shop and eat.

According to their stats, we've been getting spicy in isy. Purchases of sauces, spices and soups have seen explosive growth in recent weeks.

Ingredients such as cardamom, saffron and dried sesame seeds have doubled in sales, ground ginger and turmeric sales up 120 per cent, and sauerkraut is up 76 per cent.

The cold weather has made us turn to soups, soup mix packets are up a whopping 200 per cent.

It seems we're opting for ingredients we were previously intimidated by. For example, roasted peppers are up 65 per cent, Asian and hot chilli sauces are both up 40 per cent, and capers are up 35 per cent.

MasterChef READ MORE Deliveroo Had A 5000 Percent Spike In Chicken Feet Searches After MasterChef's Mystery Box The very first mystery box of MasterChef Back To Win saw Melissa Leong curate a handful of stunning ingredients, each with an importance to her culinary upbringing.

There are a number of reasons this tasty new direction may have come about. Perhaps it's because we've all had a lot more time to try new things in the kitchen while hunkering down in isolation or maybe we're all feeling inspired by MasterChef.

The sales data was revealed following Friday morning's announcement that Woolworths will begin rolling back some of the changes made when Australia first went into shutdown.

Lifestyle READ MORE Changes Coming To Woolworths From Next Week Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci has released his final update after the supermarket introduced several changes due to the coronavirus.

One of these key changes being that from Monday, the Woolworths Community Hour for the elderly, disabled and frontline emergency workers will be phased out.

COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on the way we live, shop and eat. And even as Australia's restrictions start to ease, it looks like we're in for a long, spicy winter.

Featured Image: Getty

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at alenton@networkten.com.au