Arnott's Reveal Iced VoVo Recipe Just In Time For Mother's Day

Arnott's has lifted the lid on another one of their iconic biscuit recipes.

Following the release of the recipes for Scotch Finger and Monte Carlo, Arnott's has now shared exactly how you can make an Iced Vovo at home.

It comes after Arnott's made the decision to release their famous recipes to encourage Australians to continue staying at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The business will continue to release one recipe a week from their closely guarded vault until social distancing regulations are lifted by the government.

And it couldn't have come at a better time with home baking has seen a huge resurgence in self isolation as baking related searches surge by 300 percent according to Google Trends.

Vanessa Horton, Arnott’s Culinary Chef, said: “Arnott’s Iced VoVo holds a special place in many Australians’ hearts which led us to this unique twist for Mother’s Day."

"We hope this recipe inspires people to bake for (or with) the mum in their life this weekend, whether it’s in person or over a virtual video chat.”

Here's how to make it at home:

Iced VoVo Hearts

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 18 mins

Makes: 36

Ingredients

Biscuit

180 g unsalted butter softened

75 g (1/2 cup) soft icing sugar

1/2 tsp salt

300 g (2 cups) plain flour

Royal Icing

1 large egg white

200 g (1½ cups) icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp glucose syrup

1-2 drops pillar box red colouring

½ cup raspberry jam

½ cup desiccated coconut

Extra Baking Items

Heart shaped cutter (optional)

Piping bag and nozzle (optional)

Method

1. Pre-heat fan-forced oven to 160°C. Line 2 baking trays with baking paper. 2. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar, and salt for 2 minutes or until pale and creamy. Sift the flour into the butter mixture and mix on low speed until combined. 3. Place half the mixture between baking paper and roll out to approx. 5 mm thickness. Using a 6cm heart shaped cutter, cut out biscuits, transfer to baking sheets. Repeat rolling and cutting heart shapes with remaining mixture, rerolling scrap dough to make more hearts. 4. Bake for 16-18 minutes or when biscuits start to turn golden. Leave on the tray to cool.

Royal Icing

1. Place egg white in a clean mixing bowl and mix on low speed with the whisk attachment until the whites begin to break up. Gradually add the icing sugar, vanilla and glucose, whisking until combined and glossy. If the mixture is too stiff add a teaspoon of water to loosen it up but ensure it isn’t too runny as it will slide off the biscuit. It should form a smooth surface. Add your colour and stir until combined. Cover surface of icing with cling wrap until ready to use to prevent the icing going hard. 2. Place a small round tip (we used a No. 2 nozzle) and fill your piping bag 1/3 full of icing. Don’t overfill your bag. Fill another piping bag with raspberry jam. 3. Pipe a jam strip down the centre of the heart biscuit and pipe pink icing around the edges before filling in the remainder of the heart with icing. 4. Sprinkle with coconut. Place iced biscuits in a single layer of an airtight container to set overnight.

Tips

Be very light handed when adding your colour to ensure a soft pink colour If you don’t have a piping bag, you can use a snap lock bag and snip the corner off

Biscuits can be made into any shape, including the traditional rectangle

Happy baking!

Featured image: Supplied

