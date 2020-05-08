The Chicken Pot Pie Is Trending In Isolation, Here's How To Make It

Jamie Oliver's oozy, crispy chicken pot pie recipe is a warm hug in food form.

This isn't your ordinary 'school canteen on a rainy day' pie, this is a pie of epic proportions. In only 30 minutes, you can serve up a hot, hearty meal for your loved ones to keep you cozy through a long winter in iso.

And it couldn't come at a better time with searches for chicken pot pie recipes increasing in April, according to Google Trends.

The chicken pot pie recipe is one of Jamie Oliver's go-tos, and it features in his new series, Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On. It has everything you want in a comfort food -- it's easy, filling, and flexible.

The one-pot wonder is also a dream come true if you're looking for an easy, delicious way to serve up all your leftover veg. So dig in, your tummy will thank you.

Chicken Pot Pie by Jamie Oliver

Serves: 4

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 onions

600g free-range chicken thighs, skin off, bone out

350g mixed mushrooms

1 bunch of fresh thyme (30g)

375g block of all-butter puff pastry (cold)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Place a 30cm non-stick ovenproof frying pan on a high heat, with a smaller non-stick pan on a medium heat alongside.

Pour 1 tablespoon of olive oil into the larger pan. Peel and roughly chop the onions, adding them to the larger pan as you go. Roughly chop two-thirds of the thighs, finely chop the rest, and add to the onion pan. Cook for 6 minutes, or until golden, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, place the mushrooms in the dry pan, tearing up any larger ones. Let them toast and get nutty for 4 minutes, then tip into the chicken pan and strip in half the thyme leaves.

2. Remove the pan from the heat, add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then stir in 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar and 150ml of water.

Working quickly, roll out the pastry so it’s 2cm bigger than the pan, then place it over the filling, using a wooden spoon to push it into the edges.

Very lightly criss-cross the pastry, then brush with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Poke the remaining thyme sprigs into the middle of the pie.

Bake at the bottom of the oven for 15 minutes, or until golden and puffed up. Easy!

Easy Swaps:

You can use leeks if you can’t get hold of onions.

No mushrooms? No problem. You can use peppers, carrots or even frozen peas instead.

If you can’t get puff pastry, try shortcrust or filo pastry, or even make your own.

I’ve used chicken thighs here, but if you’ve got breasts or leftovers, happy days.

I’ve gone for fresh thyme, but you could swap for fresh rosemary, sage or bay. Or use dried, if that’s what you’ve got.

Featured Image: 'Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On'

Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On Airs Fridays Nights At 7.30pm. Only On 10, 10 Play And WIN Network.