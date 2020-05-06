'Marga-Rita Oras': Rita Ora Shares Her At-Home Cocktail Recipe While In Self Isolation

Rita Ora sipping tequila and dancing around her kitchen in a sports bra is a big ol' isolation mood.

The British popstar is as famous for her easy breezy personality as she is for her music. And now she's captured that cool girl attitude in a cocktail-making tutorial posted to her Instagram account.

In the video, Rita makes margaritas. It's worth it for the pun alone, but the recipe looks so damn delicious it may very well be the drop we need to keep us going through iso.

"I'm going to do something that I'm pretty good at doing, which is... drinking!" she said at the beginning of the video. "Basically I'm going to show you how to make my very own Margarita by Rita."

The recipe is super simple, making it an easy go-to for those nights in your quarantine kitchen when you can't muster up the energy to pull off anything fancy.

You don't need a cocktail shaker or any whizbang bar-tending equipment, just a blender will do. Rita only lists a couple of key ingredients: "It's going to consist of some sugar water, lime, salt and of course the most important thing, my tequila."

I'm not a crazy chef so I don't even know if I'm doing this right, but I know that it tastes good.

Taking several dance breaks throughout the process, Rita smiles and winks at the camera every time she adds a splash more alcohol to the mix than your standard recipe.

When serving it up, she recommends salting only the outer rim of the glass. She then pours the frozen mixture into a cocktail glass, and sings "tadaaa!"

Rita uploaded the video for her 16 million Instagram followers and it's garnered more than 100,000 views.

It's nice to know that no matter where you are in the world or how you're feeling, a frozen Margarita and a bit of a boogie will always have you feeling good.

