We've Swapped Vegan Food For Comfort Food Deliveries During Iso

New UberEats data shows we’re using cake, not vegetables, to get us through home isolation.

Searches for ‘comfort food’ and ‘desserts’ have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic started, breaking in to the top searches on the UberEats app.

The number of searches for ‘vegan’ have also fallen during the home isolation period.

According to data from the UberEats app, Melburnians’ most popular order of choice from independent restaurants is the Halal Snack Pack -- a choice shared by those on the Gold Coast, Geelong and Canberra.

Sydneysiders can’t get enough Pad Thai, and butter chicken has been the favourite for those in Brisbane.

Healthier search terms are the favourite for those in Hobart, bucking the trend of the rest of the country.

And it’s not just the type of food ordered that is different, the times that families are eating has changed as well.

Food is now being ordered earlier in the evening than before social distancing began.

Order times are now more concentrated at 6 pm, whereas before they were evenly spread across the evening until about 8 pm.

This is being put down to the work-home commute being considerably shortened, with many just a few steps from their living room.

UberEats has also seen a heavier reliance on the app’s convenience offerings, with a 60 percent increase on the orders for essentials like bread, milk and toilet paper in the last few months.

Full cream milk is the most popular essential order nationwide.

Caltex’s Star Mart Full Cream Milk is the most ordered essential item in Victoria and South Australia.

In NSW, Queensland and Western Australia, BP’s Whole Milk takes the crown as the most popular everyday item.

Most importantly, Australians are using their orders to support their local restaurants -- nearly 17 thousand eateries have received a tip since the feature was added by UberEats earlier in April, equating to almost $1 million.