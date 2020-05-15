Sneeze Screens To Stay But Here Are Four Changes Coming To Kmart Stores

Kmart will be rolling back a number of changes introduced in stores as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As retailers try to get back to normal as restrictions begin to ease in relation to business operation, Kmart Australia has announced four changes that will take place in stores immediately.

In an email sent out to customers, Kmart’s Retail Director John Gualtieri explained that stores would be reintroducing manned registers, reopening photo centre kiosks, removing purchase limits on all products and reintroducing the customer holds service.

The manned registers will also continue to have sneeze screens in use to protect staff and customers.

Gualtieri said Kmart Australia was working hard to get stock levels back to normal after unprecedented demand for some categories as the country went into self isolation in mid-March.

“If you’ve been visiting us in store recently, you may have also noticed some stock availability impacts across a few of our popular product categories,” Gualtieri said.

“We’ve seen significant spikes in essential household items that help keep you working, keep you warm, keep you active and keep your little ones stimulated."

As a result, Gualtieri said the retail giant had seen an increased demand for product categories including home office, fitness, cookware, games and books.

"We’re expecting stock availability to improve through May and June, and to normalise by July," he said.

We appreciated your patience as our teams work hard to deliver the products you need, at the time you need them most.

However, social distancing measures will continue in stores, with Kmart Australia limiting the number of customers allowed in at any one time via a queuing system outside of their premises.

Most stores have 1.5 metre markers to allow customers to stand at a distance outside before proceeding into the store.

The changes come after online demand for the Kmart Australia store soared online, causing three stores to be temporarily converted into fulfillment sites to support the increase.

Featured image: AAP

