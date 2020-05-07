Woolworths Introduces Contactless Flower Delivery Ahead Of Mother's Day

It's the first time the supermarket will offer flower delivery.

We all know Mother's Day is going to look a little different this year, but there's one thing your mum doesn't have to miss out on and that's a beautiful bunch of flowers.

Many local florists will continue delivering flowers ahead of Mother's Day, not only to support themselves but the growers and flower markets alike.

Now Woolworths for the first time has also introduced contactless delivery on flowers as well as pickup on orders.

Mother's Day is the biggest season for flowers sales and the supermarket expects to sell over 450,000 flower arrangements in the weeks leading up to it.

Contactless delivery will be offered on selected bouquets across 400 stores and will be dropped on doorsteps by Uber, Sherpa and Yello. Pickup with further be available in 700 stores, being introduced as higher than usual demand is expected.

Woolworths Managing Director, Claire Peters said; “We know this Mother’s Day will feel different to previous years; some families have had more quality time with their mums than ever before as they learn and work from home, while others have gone weeks or months without being able to hug their mum."

But it’s more important than ever to celebrate mums, especially those who are working long hours to keep our communities safe and healthy.

“Flowers are always a popular gift during Mother’s Day, outdoing Valentine's Day by more than 55 percent. This year there is a great range of Australian-grown flowers widely available across our stores, with oriential lilies, gerberas, and tulips the pick of the bunch."

The flower industry has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus with reports growers have been forced to throw away truckloads of flowers as customers are not buying them in their regular volumes.

Many florists are hoping Mother's Day will turn this around and offer the industry some much needed support.

"The flowers you purchase are not just going to bring a smile to your mum's face but will motivate and bless florists, wholesalers, and growers alike," Sophie Geisser, owner of Sydney-based business Eden and Bell told 10 daily.

"Every order we receive at the moment makes me feel just a little more energised and hopeful that all the hours and months and years of hard work we have given to get the business to this point have been worth it."

There has also been an increase in requests for 'everlasting bunches' which use dried flowers and foliage to make the bouquet last longer, according to the Sydney Flower Market.

In addition to flower delivery, Woolworths will also be offering a number of specials in store, including half price across a range of boxed chocolates as well as discounted meat and seafood. The supermarket expects to sell 800,000 boxes of chocolate this week.

