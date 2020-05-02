Bachelor Couple Anna Heinrich And Tim Robards Are Having A Baby

The high-profile lovebirds announced the happy news to Instagram on Saturday.

The couple, who met on the debut season of The Bachelor Australia in 2013, said it was "so hard to keep" the news of their first child a secret.

"It’s been so hard to keep this a secret, over the past few months, but I can now finally shout... I’M PREGNANT!!!" Heinrich wrote on her post.

"With everything that’s going on in the world we feel incredibly lucky and grateful to be starting a family together, and we’re so looking forward to this next chapter in our lives."

"We’ve been keeping busy in lockdown," Robards joked on his Instagram upload, adding an emoji face with a tongue sticking out.

"I can’t wait to be a Dad!!! The giddy feelings in my stomach show there must be a few nerves, but I know Anna’s going to be an absolutely amazing mother and I couldn’t be more excited to start a family with her!"

The beaming duo both shared a photo collage of their newfound joy, including one where they held an iPad with the baby's sonogram.

Well-wishes poured in from friends and admirers, including tennis player Mark Philippoussis and TV personalities Beau Ryan and Dr. Chris Brown.

The pair fell in love seven years ago on the first season of The Bachelor Australia. Tim was a 30-year-old chiropractor and Anna was a 26-year-old criminal lawyer who'd admittedly never had a serious relationship.

In 2018, the photogenic pair went on to become the first wedded Bachie couple, tying the knot in a stunning ceremony in Puglia, Southern Italy.

The glamourous duo exchanged vows at the exquisite Masseria Potenti hotel on June 7, with Heinrich's cousin George Pallett officiating as celebrant.

Celebrations continued the entire weekend, including a lavish breakfast held the following morning plus a chic pool party.

The newlyweds then enjoyed their honeymoon sailing around Europe in a luxury yacht, bringing their family and friends along to make it a "matemoon".

Of the 10 Australian seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette that have aired, five couples are known to still be together.

In the last six years, the reality series has produced two weddings, two engagements, three babies plus Tim and Anna's happy news.

After meeting on the show in 2015, Sam and Snezana Wood were the first of the couples to have a child of their own. In 2017 they welcomed Willow, a sister for Snezana's daughter from a previous relationship, Eve.

The Bachelor READ MORE Production Of The Bachelor Australia Suspended Due To Coronavirus The latest in a string of productions to take precautionary measures, The Bachelor Australia has announced they have suspended the current season.

They also welcomed another daughter, Charlie, in July last year.

The Bachelor 2017 star Matty J and his ladylove Laura Byrne welcomed daughter Marlie-Mae in May last year.

Contact the author: samelia@networkten.com.au