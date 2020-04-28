Advertisement
Coles Is Lifting Purchasing Limits On Toilet Paper From Today

Valentina Todoroska

10 daily Lifestyle Editor

2020-04-28T04:46:02+00:00

Coles is the first major supermarket to lift limits on how much toilet paper you can buy after panic buying led to mass shortages.

The supermarket told 10 daily the limits are being lifted as of today and also extend to other household essentials including paper towel.

“We are pleased to be able to remove purchase limits at Coles on key household staples like toilet paper and paper towel, and expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal," a spokesperson said.

'A Collective Shift': Supermarkets Reveal Products Left On Shelves That No One Wants

There's no doubt the coronavirus and subsequent self isolation measures have caused our shopping habits to change.

The lift in restrictions has been made possible by Coles negotiating with their key suppliers to increase product volumes to meet unprecedented demand by the public.

"We are grateful for the efforts of our suppliers to deliver significantly increased volumes to meet the recent unexpected surge in customer demand, and to our customers for their patience and understanding as our store and supply chain team members worked to get as much stock onto shelves as possible," the spokesperson continued.

Two items per person limits still remain on the following products:

  • Pasta
  • Flour
  • Dry rice
  • Eggs
  • Frozen vegetables
  • Frozen desserts
  • Sugar
  • Tin tomatoes
  • Liquid soap
  • Anti-bacterial wipes

Featured image: AAP 

Do you have a lifestyle story or personal experience to share with us? Reach out and tell us about it at vtodoroska@networkten.com.au

coronavirus toilet-paper coles

