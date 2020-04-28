Coles Is Lifting Purchasing Limits On Toilet Paper From Today
Coles is the first major supermarket to lift limits on how much toilet paper you can buy after panic buying led to mass shortages.
The supermarket told 10 daily the limits are being lifted as of today and also extend to other household essentials including paper towel.
“We are pleased to be able to remove purchase limits at Coles on key household staples like toilet paper and paper towel, and expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal," a spokesperson said.
The lift in restrictions has been made possible by Coles negotiating with their key suppliers to increase product volumes to meet unprecedented demand by the public.
"We are grateful for the efforts of our suppliers to deliver significantly increased volumes to meet the recent unexpected surge in customer demand, and to our customers for their patience and understanding as our store and supply chain team members worked to get as much stock onto shelves as possible," the spokesperson continued.
Two items per person limits still remain on the following products:
- Pasta
- Flour
- Dry rice
- Eggs
- Frozen vegetables
- Frozen desserts
- Sugar
- Tin tomatoes
- Liquid soap
- Anti-bacterial wipes
