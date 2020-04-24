Why Some Woolies Staff Will Be Wearing Masks Despite Health Advice Saying They Don't Need To

Woolworths has announced new measures to protect staff from the potential spread of the coronavirus.

In an email to customers sent out on Friday afternoon, Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci announced options that will be made available to staff members to protect them against possible contact with COVD-19 while working.

The first is the introduction of optional masks for staff to wear as well as voluntary temperature checks which have been in surprisingly high demand from employees.

"We’re supporting our teams with optional masks and temperature checks," Banducci said.

The Department of Health guidance remains that masks aren’t necessary, but we’ve made them available as an option to our teams as we know many of them feel more comfortable wearing them.

"Optional temperature checks for team members are also proving surprisingly popular."

These new measures come after Woolworths previously introduced plexi-glass screens at the checkout to protect their staff, as well as having customers pack their own shopping bags.

Following the successful roll out at the manned checkouts plexi-glass screens were also introduced in self-service, having been installed in stores last week, a process which Banducci said is now complete.

"This week, we completed the roll out of the new customer hand sanitiser stations in the entrance of our supermarkets," he said.

"Clear protective screens are now at all staffed checkouts and at self-service ‘assisted’ checkouts in 300 stores."

Woolworths further announced it would be lifting limits on some of their products this week as demand begins to return to normal.

"We were able to lift buying limits on more products this week, including paracetamol and ibuprofen (both back to their normal limits of fiver per transaction), cough and cold remedies and body wash," Banducci said.

However while the demand surge of a few weeks ago is calming, with many returning to buying what they need, limits on toilet paper would still stay in place.

"It’s up to 14.1 million rolls this week, more than last week’s 11.5 million, but not at the highs of 20 million we saw a few weeks ago. It’s likely driven by having much more supply available," he said.

"We have another 500,000 units of hand sanitiser coming in next week but with demand still up more than 1000 per cent year-on-year, supply will still be patchy."

Woolworths said their data shows the average Australian household has almost two weeks worth of typical pantry items at home.

