Why Supermarkets Will Break Tradition And Open On Anzac Day

It's the first time Woolworths and Coles will be open on Anzac Day morning.

With Anzac Day falling on Saturday 25 April in addition to social distancing measures enforced in supermarkets due to coronavirus, trading for Woolworths and Coles is going to look a little different this year.

Speaking to 10 daily, a Woolworths spokesperson explained their decision to open earlier on Anzac Day in NSW and ACT was made after consultation with the RSL in order to ensure there wasn't a rush of customers, putting social distancing measures in jeopardy.

"The revised trading hours will help us support the health and safety of our team and customers, and the management of social distancing measures currently implemented within stores," the spokesperson said.

While Woolworths will trade on Anzac Day from 9am to 6pm in NSW and ACT this year, all other states stores will open at 1pm, should they be open.

"Like other supermarkets, the amended trading hours have been approved by the respective State and Territory Governments," the spokesperson added.

Woolworths Anzac Day Trading Hours

Woolworths stores in NSW & ACT: 9am - 6pm

Woolworths stores in VIC: 1pm - 10pm

Woolworths stores in QLD & WA: Closed*

Woolworth stores in SA: Metro stores open from 12pm - 5pm. All other stores closed.

Woolworths stores in NT: 8am - 8pm

Woolworths stores in TAS: 12:30pm - 10pm

* In Queensland, the Brisbane airport store will be open from 1pm - 6pm.

Coles made a similar decision in relation to trading on Anzac Day, with a spokesperson telling 10 daily the decision was made in consultation with the government and health authorities as a result of the coronavirus.

“We work closely with government health authorities on the best measures to keep customers and our team members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic," the spokesperson said.

"Their continued advice is that social distancing remains an important measure to reduce the rate of transmission in the community."

"We are grateful to state governments that have provided exemptions for trading on public holidays, which will assist in maintaining social distancing as customers have more options on when they do their shopping this weekend.”

Coles Anzac Day Trading Hours

Supermarkets

ACT: All stores open 9am-8pm

NSW: All stores open 9am-8pm

VIC: All stores open 1-8pm

QLD: All stores closed

TAS: All stores open 12:30 – 8pm

WA:

Albany, Tom Price, Margaret River - open 12-6pm

Karratha, Chinatown, Kununurra, South Hedland, Eaton - open 12-8pm

Vasse, Busselton, Dunsborough, Busselton Central- open 1-8pm

All other stores closed.

SA:

CBD & suburban stores - open 12-5pm

Mt Gambier, Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Berri, Port Augusta, Mount Barker, Whyalla, Murray Bridge, Victor Harbor - open 12-8pm

NT:

Alice Springs - open 12-9pm

All other stores open 12-8pm.

Liquor

Liquorland, Vintage Cellars and Liquor Market

NSW: All stores open from 1pm

ACT: All stores open from 1pm (exception of Chisholm open at 12pm)

QLD: Select stores open from 1pm

VIC: Select open from 12pm or 1pm

SA: Select open from 12pm

NT: All stores open from 1pm

WA: Select open from 12pm

However, despite being granted an exemption by the government the decision for Woolworths and Coles to trade has been attacked by the SDA, the union for retail, fast food and warehouse workers.

“We as a society stop and pause on the morning of April 25th as a sign of respect to our ANZACs post and present," NSW and ACT Secretary Bernie Smith said.

We always have and this year should be no different, even though the current environment means we’ll have to mark the occasion differently.

“For many years, stores have closed their doors on Anzac Day morning as a sign of respect."

Smith said he would like to see Woolworths and Coles 'do the right thing' by closing their stores to keep with tradition and show their respect.

“Our diggers need our respect more than ever this year. We won’t be able to turn out to the usual parades and services, but we should be able to take a moment to pause," he said.

"Unfortunately, unless our supermarkets changes their stance, it will rob many people of the chance to do that this year.”

Both Woolworths and Coles have launched fundraising campaigns to support the RSL and the Bravery Trust.

Woolworths will be selling commemorative lapel pins at the customer service desk and donations to the RSL ANZAC Appeal can be made directly at any register or when shopping online.

Coles will further donate 50 cents from every pack of Coles Bakery branded cookies or biscuits to the Bravery Trust and customers are also able to make their own donations at the checkout.

* Woolworths and Coles note the trading hours provided are general indicators only and encourage customers to check Anzac Day hours of their locals stores on their websites.

