'A Collective Shift': Supermarkets Reveal Products Left On Shelves That No One Wants

There's no doubt the coronavirus and subsequent self isolation measures have caused our shopping habits to change.

Panic buying of several items, including toilet paper, hand sanitiser, pasta, rice and flour, caused most major supermarkets to impose limits on how many items customers could purchase.

Now, after a month of social distancing, supermarket shelves are finally beginning to be replenished and chains like Wooloworths, Coles and ALDI are starting to wind back their restrictions as demand somewhat returns to normalcy.

However as we spend more time at home and less time at work or out socialising, our purchasing habits have changed yet again, causing supermarkets to see a drop in purchases of previously popular items.

"As customers increasingly work from home we are seeing less demand for packaged salads, while social distancing has led to a downturn in sales of gums and mints, as well as for cinema and restaurant gift cards," a Coles spokesperson told 10 daily.

Coles explained this change in buying behaviour comes after a boom in pantry staples such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables, as customers prepared to enter self isolation.

We are now seeing customers move towards products that they can use at home including hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

Woolworth told 10 daily they have also seen a 'collective shift' in the shopping behaviours of their customers, noting they are shopping less but purchasing more when they do.

"Product demand for breakfast, baking, cleaning and looking after ourselves are all up," a Woolworths spokesperson told 10 daily.

"After disinfectants, Bread Mix has experienced some of the highest growth rates."

As shoppers are becoming more home-bound, the supermarket has seen a revival in baking, much like Coles.

Pancakes and Cake Mix have also experienced high growth rates.

Woolworths' customers are also shopping closer to their homes and visiting stores less on Saturdays and Sundays to avoid peak times when they are busiest.

Like Coles and Woolworths, ALDI has also seen a change in the shopping lists of their customers, adding ingredients that allow them to bake and cook more creative dishes.

"Beyond everyday essentials like pasta, flour and rice, we’ve seen significant demand for cauliflower rice and coffee beans," an ALDI spokesperson told 10 daily.

"Australians also seem to be baking up a storm, with ingredients like dark chocolate, puff pastry, honey and pistachios all seeing increased popularity."

ALDI said their customers are further treating themselves to cold meats, smoked salmon, crepes and ice cream.

Their customers aren't forgetting their fur babies either, with customers adding dog treats to their trolleys as many more spend time at home with their pets.

With frozen products gaining popularity, ALDI encouraged customers not to 'overly rely' on processed or frozen foods and instead return to the fresh produce sections.

"Finally, Aussies are prioritising self-care, with scented candles, lip sticks and liners, rose bunches and hand creams also being popular among customers."

Featured image: Getty

