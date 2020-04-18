No Weights? No Problem! The Genius Ways People Are Training In Isolation

From kids to corgis, fitness fanatics are getting creative in their bid to stay strong -- given gym equipment is as hard to find as toilet paper.

As gyms remain closed around the country, people have turned to exercising in their lounge rooms to keep fit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those working out at home rushed to stock up on gym equipment, and it didn't take long for shelves to be cleared of basic weights.

If you missed out on a few dumbbells or a kettlebell, never fear! Adelaide based (and now also online) personal trainer Charlotte Griffin of The Fit Space says there's no shortage of ways to train at home, and findings creative ways to do it.

"The change in routine can often bring a sense of disruption and uncertainty," Griffin told 10 daily.

"Staying active will make you feel healthier and more vibrant but it can also help keep you in routine."

Social media has been flooded with genius (and often hilarious) hacks for home weights - these are some of our favourites and fitness expert Griffin weighs in on the do's and don'ts.

Wine bottles

If you needed extra motivation to get through that workout, perhaps staring at a few bottles of wine will help get out a few more reps? One bottle weighs around 1.2kg, so holding one in each arm is great for exercises targeting smaller muscle groups, such as lateral arm raises - as demonstrated by fitness blogger @carly.perrins.

Or you could load up a few in a pot to add some weight to your squats, like trainer Katie Runnerstrom (@trainedbykatie on Instagram).

"Lunges and squats are easy to do anywhere and you can add things in like a shoulder press, tricep kickback, bicep curl, or lateral and front raises to them," Griffin said.

"Wine bottle in each hand and you're good to go!"

Your kids

Have a small child? You have a weight. Whether you let them sit on your back while holding a plank, or carry them while lunging or squatting, it's a clever way to challenge yourself and maybe even get your kids enjoying a workout too.

"Firstly, you want to make sure your workout space is safe for children," Griffin said.

I've seen Mums and Dads putting their children on their shoulders, back, or holding them at their chest and completing things like push ups, squats, walking lunges, sit ups and tricep dips. It's really endless what you can do with a child holding on.

One of The Bachelor Australia's favourite couples, Sam Wood and Snezana, are big fans of this one.

Similar workouts can also be achieved with your fur babies (if you can get them to sit still for long enough).

Your couch

If you really want to lift something heavy, couch workouts are now a thing. At least you'll have somewhere convenient to rest after your workout.

"Couches can be used the same way you would use a bench at the gym," suggests Griffin.

"You can do tricep dips, push ups, and even decline planks!"

Anything else you can find

Paint cans, water bottles, wheelbarrows, pot plants - if you can lift it, you can probably use it as a weight of some kind.

"Wheelbarrows are a great pushing exercise for your body. If you've got access to one, load it up with the heaviest things you can find. A couple of laps around the backyard with that will get your heart rate up for sure!" Griffin said.

And if you need some extra motivation, HIIT and group exercise classes are flooding the internet.

Lots of local gyms have moved online, and popular programs like 28 By Sam Wood and Studio 10 regulars Steph Miller and Laura Henshaw's Keep It Cleaner, are offering free trials during the coronavirus pandemic. YouTube also has a plethora of free videos.

So it's never been easier to get #isofit!

