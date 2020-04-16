Kmart Australia Forced To Close Some Stores

Kmart Australia is temporarily closing three stores in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

The closure of the three stores comes as online demand increases due to the self-isolation measures introduced to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen a huge surge in demand for our online services and we want to continue to support our customers with shopping in a way that’s most convenient for them," a Kmart spokesperson told 10 daily.

The decision comes after a trial in Brandon Park, Victoria, and is soon to be rolled out to Top Ryde in New South Wales and Caboolture in Queensland.

"We’ve made the decision to temporarily convert a few of our stores into order fulfillment sites to help support the growing demand for our online home delivery services," the spokesperson said.

Our store teams will continue working in-store, as part of this fulfillment team; ensuring that our Kmart customers and communities have easy access to the products they need, at the time they need them most.

Kmart Australia will continue to offer free deliveries on orders over $45.

"We recognise that this is a unique time and we are here to support our customers, teams and communities, while we all adjust to this new way of life together," the spokesperson said.

"Our deepest appreciation and thanks to the local communities for their understanding and support."

The decision comes after Kmart introduced virtual queues to deal with the influx of customers visiting and ordering from their website.

“Thanks for your patience! You’re in the queue," the message on the Kmart website read.

“We’re experiencing a high volume of traffic due to COVID-19, so we’re trialling a queuing system. When it’s your turn, you’ll have as much time as you need (as long as you aren’t inactive for more than 20 minutes)."

