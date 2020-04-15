How To Change Your Background In Microsoft Teams

While we're currently working from home, we wouldn't say no to a change in scenery.

And as lovely as it is to see our co-workers on the other end of a video call -- especially when most forms of human interaction have been banned -- sometimes there are items hiding in the background that you don't really need to see.

So while changing your video call background is a fun little trick to lift everyone's mood, including your own, another benefit is it hides all of your junk if you're making a call from say your bedroom or kitchen table.

We'd much rather be looking at a view of an ocean or the Eiffel Tower, or anything, anything that doesn't remind us we're stuck at home.

If your workplace uses Microsoft Teams for video conferencing, it's also quick and easy to do.

But to start off with, you can only do this if you're using it as a business tool. That means the organisation you work for uses it.

When you sign up, if you use the 'Friends and Family' option, you will be redirected to Skype. Sorry friends and family, for the time being our funky backgrounds are specifically for our co-workers and bosses.

Here's how to do it:

Join the call using the desktop app for Mac or PC and make sure you're signed in. You can't use this feature if you're joining on the web. On the tab in the bottom middle of your screen where your call settings are, click on the three dots. Select 'show background effects'. From here, you can try a number of cool backgrounds, as well as preview them to see what they look like. When you have selected your background, click apply.

For the time being, you can only use the preset options provided by Microsoft.

However, the company has said you will soon (reportedly in May) be able to upload your own custom background, a feature that is already available on Zoom.

