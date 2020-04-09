Wine Myths You Need To Know Before You Crack A Bottle This Long Weekend

Don't drink a drop until we get these wine myths cleared up first.

As many of us prepare for an Easter long weekend spent at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're going to find ourselves swapping wine tastings for virtual wines with friends and family over Zoom.

To make sure you're getting the maximum our of your drop during self isolation, 10 daily spoke to four female wine makers to bust some common myths around wine.

From whether or not price is a good indicator if you're planning on stocking up the home cellar, to whether or not a spoon in your sparkling wine before you pop it in the fridge keeps it fizzy, we found out everything you want to know:

Myth #1: You have to use a different wine glass for each varietal

Winemaker, Penny Jones, and Manager of Bay of Fires said a common misconception is that you have to use a different wine glass for each style of wine.

"While there are some taste and flavour profile benefits to doing this, it’s more so a luxury than a necessity. So if you only have one style of wine glass in the cupboard, don’t let that deter you from buying a range of wine varieties," she said.

Amy Hickling, Croser Sparkling Winemaker, added that different styles of glasses are definitely a modern-day addition to the way wine is consumed.

"Originally, sparkling wine was actually consumed in a coupe glass as it was believed this glass had a wide enough opening for you to get your nose in deep enough to be able to properly smell the wine," she said.

"To this day it is still a highly debatable topic on whether shape and size changes the smell and taste and for sparkling wine, whether it impacts on the bubbles."

Myth #2: Swirling your wine doesn't make a difference to the taste

To swirl or not to swirl? That is the question often asked of those in the wine world. According to Helen McCarthy, St Hallett Senior Winemaker and Manager, the jury is divided when it comes to swirling wine.

"Swirling wine is a pleasure factor and visual thing, to hold a glass between your fingers and feel the wine shifting its weight on every swirl," she said.

But it’s more than just the appearance, McCarthy confirms swirling wine breaks the surface, aerates the wine and unlocks the aromas.

"For me, smelling and tasting the wine is half the enjoyment of drinking it, so I prefer to swirl my wine.”

Myth #3: Keeping a spoon in sparkling wine keeps it fizzy

Sinclair said when it comes to Champagne and sparkling wine, you will get the best from it for about an hour after popping the cork.

"Once popped, it’s not as easy as other wines with screw caps to preserve. The enjoyment of drinking sparkling wine is half in the bubbles, the more bubbles and the longer they fizz for usually the better the wine," she said.

So how can these wines be preserved for more than a day? Sinclair said there are a few things you can do to help the taste and bubbles last.

"Keep the bottle ice cold all night whether this is in an ice bucket or fridge. By keeping the wine cold, this will reduce the amount of gas released and help preserve some of the bubbles," she said.

This is the same basis for the old wives’ tale of putting a spoon in a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine bottle. You can buy Champagne stoppers in kitchen stores which will do a more thorough job than a spoon of preserving the bubbles without deterring the wine.

Sinclair also recommended keeping open sparkling wine in the body of the fridge instead of the door.

"This can also assist to reduce bubble loss, ultimately providing elongated enjoyment.”

Myth #4: Price tells you how good the quality of the wine is

When it comes to deciding on the quality of a wine, McCarthy said assuming more expensive wine is better and cheaper wine isn't as good, is never a reliable guide.

"You can have good value and under-priced wine as much as an overpriced wine that tastes nowhere near what it’s worth," she explained.

"So it’s important to not pick a wine based on price but on alternate characteristics such as the location it came from, the style of wine you like, for example a Barossa Valley Shiraz, and perhaps whether it has won any recent awards.”

Myth #5: It's okay to put ice cubes in your wine

While some believe it's okay to put ice in your glass of white if it's not cold enough, Belinda Sinclair, Grant Burge White and Sparkling Wines Winemaker recommends not doing this.

"The ice melts and ends up watering down your wine and changing the flavour. If you must add something, try freezing grapes and adding them, they’re around 82 percent water so will freeze easily and won’t melt into your glass," she said.

When it comes to serving white wine, sparkling wine and rosé cold, she said the the sweet spot is at 10-15˚C.

"It’s important though to ensure that the wine isn’t so cold that it overpowers the aromatic profile of the wine -- one of the most pleasurable parts of drinking wine," Sinclair said.

Alternatively when it comes to serving red wine, Jones said it comes down to personal choice.

"Most will serve a red at room temperature, we generally say at approximately 12˚C to 18˚C. However if it’s a warm day outside, I’d recommend chilling the bottle for an hour before opening.”

Myth #6: All Chardonnays are big, buttery and taste like oak

When it comes to picking a favourite wine, sometimes Chardonnay gets a bad reputation because people assume this varietal is always big, rich, and buttery, according to Jones.

"If this isn’t your preference, Chardonnay can still be for you. To select a ‘new world’ Chardonnay, freshness is key on the palate and nose," she said.

"Colour can be variable depending on style, but for lightness and less oak, look for Chardonnays from cool climate regions to see the variety express itself best."

In Jones' opinion, if you’re not yet sold on Chardonnay, you haven’t tasted enough wine of this varietal and suggested you give it another chance.

