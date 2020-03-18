Advertisement
Yes There’s A Limit On Milk And Here's A Handy Hack On How To Store It

Valentina Todoroska

10 daily Lifestyle Editor

2020-03-18T03:06:28+00:00

Major supermarkets are introducing restrictions on a number of their items to fight against panic buying.

From Wednesday, Coles placed a limit on their milk products, both fresh and long-life, to avoid their shelves being wiped clean during the panic over coronavirus.

Customers will only be allowed to purchase two cartons of milk per customer as of today when shopping at Coles.

Coles have introduced a limit on milk. Image: Getty

This applies to chilled white milk and includes all sizes of Coles Brand and branded white dairy milk, plant-based non-dairy and goats milk sold chilled in their dairy fridges in supermarkets and at Coles Express.

The same limits apply to their UHT long-life milk.

But if you have a family, you know that you can go through a lot of milk quite quickly. That doesn't mean you should panic buy milk, make sure you're only buying what you need.

Yet if your family does go through a large amount of milk, there are ways you can store it, namely in your freezer.

Can you freeze milk?

Low fat and skim milk are the best for freezing as there will be less separation. But you can still freeze full cream, it will just require more shaking.

How to freeze milk

See instructions below:

  1. To freeze a carton of milk, pour about one cup of milk out to allow for the expansion of the bottle and then place it upright in the freezer.
  2. You can take the milk out of your freezer a few days before you need it as it will probably take two or so days to thaw out in your fridge.
  3. Shake the carton well before drinking it as the milk will separate when it has been frozen.

The milk will last about three months in the fridge and you should use it within five fays of opening it.

In addition to their milk limits, Coles has also placed restrictions on a number of other items:

Coles

One pack per person

  • Toilet paper

Two items per person

  • Pasta
  • Flour
  • Dry rice
  • Paper towels
  • Paper tissues
  • Hand sanitisers
  • Mince meat -- includes beef, pork, lamb, chicken and turkey
  • Eggs
  • Chilled pasta
  • Frozen vegetables
  • Frozen desserts
  • Sugar
  • Canned tomatoes
  • Liquid soap

Currently Woolworths does not have any limits in place on the purchase of fresh or long-life milk. However, they do have a number of other limits in place:

Woolworths

One pack limit per customer, per shop

  • Toilet paper
  • Baby wipes
  • Antibacterial wipes
  • Paper towel
  • Serviettes
  • Rice (2kg and over)

Two pack limit per customer, per shop

  • Every other category

These changes have been introduced to fight against panic buying which has seen the items listed being wiped from supermarket shelves.

Featured image: Getty

